Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: Storm to reach southern Rajasthan; heavy rainfall expected

Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: The intensity of Cyclone Biparjoy reduced from very severe cyclonic storm to severe cyclonic storm after it hit the land, making a landfall in Gujarat's coastal areas on Thursday night, said the India Meeteorological Department (IMD).

A man rides a motorcycle through a waterlogged street in Mandvi, before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy, in Gujarat on Thursday. (Reuters)

IMD Director Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, “Cyclone Biporjoy moved northeastwards and crossed the Saurashtra-Kutch adjoining Pakistan coast close to the Jakhau port, Gujarat. The cyclone has now moved from sea to land and is centred towards Sauarashtra-Kutch. The intensity of the cyclone has reduced to 105-115 kmph. The category has changed from very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) to severe cyclonic storm (SCS). There may be heavy rains in Rajasthan on June 16.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel to take stock of the situation in the state after Biparjoy made a landfall. Patel tweeted, “Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi had a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel late today to get complete details of the Biparjoy Cyclone situation approaching Gujarat. Hon'ble Prime Minister also learned the details of the security arrangements for wild animals including lions of Gir Forest.”