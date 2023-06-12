Trains cancelled, Gujarat coast on alert ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy | 10 points

India is on toes as it braces for Cyclone Biparjoy, which is expected to make landfall in Kutch on June 15. A warning has been issued for heavy rainfall in Saurashtra-Kutch and Gujarat regions on June 15 and 16. The fishermen have been advised not to venture out into the sea. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Monday wherein he directed the officials to ensure safe evacuation of people from vulnerable locations to safe areas.

Dense clouds hovering over the Mandvi city ahead of the landfall of Biparjoy cyclone in Kutch district of Gujarat on Monday.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are the top 10 developments related to Biparjoy, which is set to become the cyclone with the longest lifespan in the Arabian Sea.

1. The Indian Meteorological Department said extremely severe cyclonic storm (ESCS) ‘Biparjoy’ lay at 5.30 pm at about 310 kilometres south west of Porbandar and 330 kilometres south west of Devbhumi Dwarka. It lay 400 kilometres south south west of Jakhau Port, 410 kilometres south south west of Naliya. It is expected to cross near Jakhau port in Gujarat by evening of June 15 as very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS).2. The Western Railways has cancelled 67 trains passing through the areas predicted to be affected by weather conditions due to Cyclone Biparjoy. The passengers hit by cancellations will be eligible for refunds as per the existing rules. "Various safety and security precautions are also being taken by Western Railway for train passengers of these prone areas under the jurisdiction," the zonal office of Indian Railways said.ALSO READ: How Indian Railways is preparing for Cyclone Biparjoy | Details3. Indian Coast Guard ships are patrolling off the coast of Gujarat, in view of the cyclone 'Biparjoy'. Earlier in the day, the Coast Guard shared videos of its preparedness to deal with the cyclone. “Cyclone alert‼️ for Gujarat Coast (#Saurashtra & #Kutch): @IndiaCoastGuard ships and aircraft continuously engaging mariners and coastal community by advising safety precautions during upcoming Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm #Biparjoy”, it had tweeted.ALSO READ: As Gujarat gears up for cyclone Biparjoy's landfall, dos and don'ts to stay safe4. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has airlifted 11 personnel from an oil rig operating off the coast of Gujarat near Dwarka amid strong winds and high tide conditions in the Arabian Sea caused by approaching Cyclone 'Biparjoy' which is expected to hit the state on June 15, an official said on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Mumbai's Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport said it has undertaken all precautionary measures as per the standard protocols. The airport authorities said they are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to activate all necessary measures to mitigate any potential operational impact.ALSO READ: How climate change made Arabian Sea conducive for severe cyclones6. The Adani Group's ports business, Adani Ports, said in an exchange filing that it suspended its vessel operations on Monday at Mundra, India's biggest commercial port that has the country's largest coal import terminal, and also at Tuna port near Kandla, Reuters reported. 7. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, today chaired a high-level meeting with the senior officials of the Port Authority to review the preparedness for cyclone 'Biparjoy'. He directed the senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that people living in vulnerable locations are safe, ANI reported.8. The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) headed by Union cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba reviewed the preparedness of the Gujarat government and central agencies for the impending cyclone. The Gujarat chief secretary apprised the NCMC of the preparatory measures being taken to protect the population in the expected path of the cyclonic storm and measures being taken by the local administration, it said. 9. Ten teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and 12 of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Gujarat, the government said, with three more NDRF teams on standby and another 15 ready to be airlifted from other states on short notice, Reuters reported.10. The Border Security Force (BSF) has ordered the 'safe positioning' of its marine wing assets and personnel along the Gujarat front in the wake of Cyclone 'Biparjoy', which is expected to make landfall on Thursday, officials said. All the marine wing boats and about a dozen floating border posts (small ships) are being moved to safe anchors. These assets are used by the BSF to patrol the marine, creek and marshy areas along this front, a senior officer told PTI.(With agencies inputs)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON