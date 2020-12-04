Cyclone Burevi weakens into deep depression; holiday in Kerala, Puducherry

india

Cyclone Burevi has weakened into a deep depression and would cross the Tamil Nadu coast on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin. Burevi, which crossed the Sri Lanka coast on Wednesday night, would hit the Tamil Nadu coast as a cyclonic storm, the weather bureau had earlier forecast. It had also issued a red alert for south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala.

“Deep Depression over Gulf of Mannar lay centered at 2330 IST of 3 Dec about 40 km southwest of Ramanathapuram. To cross Ramanathapuram and adjoining Thoothukudi districts within a few hrs with wind speed of 50-60 kmph. To weaken further into a Depression by 4th Dec mrning,” IMD said in the bulletin.

It also said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is “very likely” at a few places over south Tamil Nadu and at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe during the next 24 hours. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places very likely over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next 24 hours. Heavy rainfall was very likely at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep on Friday, it added.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and assured all help to the states. Before this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Wednesday discussed the situation with the chief ministers and also assusred them all possible support from the Centre.

The Kerala government has declared a holiday in five districts for Friday as the state remains on high alert with heavy rains expected under the influence of Cyclone Burevi. A public holiday has been declared for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki in the state, the statement issued by the state government said. “A public holiday for all government offices including public sector undertakings has been declared for the five districts in the state,” the statement said.

It said the disaster management authority and concerned services, emergency services and election-related services will function normally. The international airport in Thiruvananthapuram will remain shut from 10am to 6pm on December 4. More than 2,000 relief camps have been opened in Kerala, it added.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a high-level meeting with representatives of the armed forces, Coast Guard, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), various department heads, DGP and chief secretary. “As IMD alerted the state, Kerala took all necessary precautions including a complete ban on fishing. District Collectors are making all preventive efforts. 2891 relief camps opened. A 24-hour control room with helpline numbers have been started,” said Vijayan.

The statement said IMD has predicted that the course of the storm will be through the border areas of Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts and the government, along with various departments and the army, were ready to face the contingencies.

Flight services at Madurai airport have been suspended till 12pm and the Tuticorin airport will be closed on Friday. Government and private schools in Puducherry will remain closed on Friday due to continuous rains triggered by Cyclone Burevi, an official order said.

