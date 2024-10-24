Cyclone Dana live updates: Storm to make landfall in Odisha, Bengal tomorrow; evacuation underway
Cyclone Dana live updates: Cyclonic storm Dana is currently barreling towards coastal Odisha, set to make landfall on early Friday morning and bring heavy rains and thunderstorms to the state. Cyclone Dana will bring heavy rains to the southern part of West Bengal and coastal Odisha, threatening to impact nearly half of the latter's population after it makes landfall. ...Read More
Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who reviewed the state government's preparedness, said that only 30 per cent of the people, or around 3-4 lakh people living in the identified 'danger zone', have been evacuated by Wednesday evening.
The evacuation process for all dangers zones will continue on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that cyclone Dana is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port early Friday. The landfall process, however, is set to commence from October 24 night.
The maximum speed during the landfall process is likely to be around 120 kmph, IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said. "Therefore, heavy rainfall, wind and storm surge will reach the peak during the landfall time which is between October 24 night and October 25 morning," he added.
Odisha is likely to face a multi-hazard situation when cyclone Dana makes landfall and heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to lash the state, along with a tidal surge of up to 2 meters.
Cyclone Dana live updates: West Bengal ‘in a moment of crisis,’ says Guv Bose
West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose said, "We are now in a moment of crisis. Cyclone Dana is nearing, but we in Bengal have braved many storms and will face it with confidence and fortitude."
“Bengal will stand together and we shall overcome. My dear brothers and sisters, please follow all instructions issued by the government and disaster management authority. Please follow dos and don'ts prescribed by them. All the disaster management machinery of the state government and the Government of India are kept well-oiled and fighting fit,” he added.
Cyclone Dana live updates: Wind velocity to reach 120 kmph
According to IMD sources, wind velocity in the districts of Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore would be 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, along with extremely heavy rainfall and tidal surge during the landfall which will take around four to five hours. (PTI)
Cyclone Dana live updates: Landfall process to start from tonight
IMD said that the landfall process of Cyclone Dana is set to commence from tonight October 24, and extend till the early hours of October 25. The landfall will bring heightened wind speeds and very heavy rains to Odisha and West Bengal.