Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi220C
Thursday, Oct 24, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Cyclone Dana live updates: Storm to make landfall in Odisha, Bengal tomorrow; evacuation underway

    By Vaishnawi Sinha
    Oct 24, 2024 6:24 AM IST
    Cyclone Dana live updates: The cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall in Odisha and south Bengal tomorrow, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms.
    Dark overcast sky prior to cyclone Dana which is likely to make landfall on tomorrow at Baje Kadamtala Ghat on the banks of Hooghly river in Kolkata (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)
    Dark overcast sky prior to cyclone Dana which is likely to make landfall on tomorrow at Baje Kadamtala Ghat on the banks of Hooghly river in Kolkata (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

    Cyclone Dana live updates: Cyclonic storm Dana is currently barreling towards coastal Odisha, set to make landfall on early Friday morning and bring heavy rains and thunderstorms to the state. Cyclone Dana will bring heavy rains to the southern part of West Bengal and coastal Odisha, threatening to impact nearly half of the latter's population after it makes landfall. ...Read More

    Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who reviewed the state government's preparedness, said that only 30 per cent of the people, or around 3-4 lakh people living in the identified 'danger zone', have been evacuated by Wednesday evening.

    The evacuation process for all dangers zones will continue on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that cyclone Dana is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port early Friday. The landfall process, however, is set to commence from October 24 night.

    The maximum speed during the landfall process is likely to be around 120 kmph, IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said. "Therefore, heavy rainfall, wind and storm surge will reach the peak during the landfall time which is between October 24 night and October 25 morning," he added.

    Odisha is likely to face a multi-hazard situation when cyclone Dana makes landfall and heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to lash the state, along with a tidal surge of up to 2 meters.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 24, 2024 6:24 AM IST

    Cyclone Dana live updates: West Bengal ‘in a moment of crisis,’ says Guv Bose

    West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose said, "We are now in a moment of crisis. Cyclone Dana is nearing, but we in Bengal have braved many storms and will face it with confidence and fortitude."

    “Bengal will stand together and we shall overcome. My dear brothers and sisters, please follow all instructions issued by the government and disaster management authority. Please follow dos and don'ts prescribed by them. All the disaster management machinery of the state government and the Government of India are kept well-oiled and fighting fit,” he added.

    Oct 24, 2024 6:03 AM IST

    Cyclone Dana live updates: Wind velocity to reach 120 kmph

    According to IMD sources, wind velocity in the districts of Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore would be 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, along with extremely heavy rainfall and tidal surge during the landfall which will take around four to five hours. (PTI)

    Oct 24, 2024 5:52 AM IST

    Cyclone Dana live updates: Landfall process to start from tonight

    IMD said that the landfall process of Cyclone Dana is set to commence from tonight October 24, and extend till the early hours of October 25. The landfall will bring heightened wind speeds and very heavy rains to Odisha and West Bengal.

    News india news Cyclone Dana live updates: Storm to make landfall in Odisha, Bengal tomorrow; evacuation underway
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes