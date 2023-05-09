How was Cyclone Mocha named and when will it make landfall?

A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into a cyclonic storm - Cyclone Mocha - over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of the east-central Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea with all the Eastern states being put on alert. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area has already formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea on Monday.

How was Cyclone Mocha named?

The Cyclone Mocha (Mokha) - a name suggested by Yemen - was named after the Red Sea port city which is known to have introduced coffee to the world over 500 years ago.

Notably, Cyclones are named depending on the regional rules.

The system of naming cyclones was adopted by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and member countries of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission (ESCAP). According to the WMO, in the Atlantic and in the Southern Hemisphere (Indian Ocean and South Pacific), tropical cyclones receive names in alphabetical order, and women's and men's names are alternated, while in the Northern Indian Ocean, the names are listed alphabetically by country and are gender-neutral.

When will Cyclone Mocha make landfall and where?

According to the weather office, Cyclone Mocha is likely to intensify into a depression on May 9 and turn into a cyclone on May 10. The storm is expected to move towards the Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts around May 12.

Director General of IMD M Mohapatra said, “The time of landfall and expected intensity, as it moves towards the coast, will be available when the low-pressure area intensifies into a depression. We have issued a subjective statement for now, but the specifics will be made available soon as the models provide a clearer picture within a five-day forecast period.”

IMD's warning

The weather department has warned small seafaring vessels and fishers not to venture out Tuesday onwards. It also asked authorities to regulate tourism, offshore activities, and shipping near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands between May 8 and 12.

