Cyclone Mocha LIVE: Cyclonic storm likely to head towards Myanmar coast

The Indian Meteorological Department said that Cyclone Mocha forming over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a very severe storm by Friday, May 12 where wind speeds can reach 130 kmph.

The well-marked low-pressure area concentrated into a depression on Tuesday evening packing wind speeds of 45 to 55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph over the south-east Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department said.

It said the weather system was expected to intensify into a deep depression by 5.30 am on Wednesday and turn into Cyclone Mocha in the next 12 hours, packing wind speeds of 80-90 kmph and gusting to 100 kmph.

The system is expected to move initially north-northwestwards till May 12 morning and later towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts, the weather office said.