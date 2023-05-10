Home / India News / Cyclone Mocha LIVE: Cyclonic storm likely to head towards Myanmar coast
Live

Cyclone Mocha LIVE: Cyclonic storm likely to head towards Myanmar coast

india news
Updated on May 10, 2023 06:43 AM IST

Cyclone Mocha Live: A storm brewing in the southeast Bay of Bengal has begun gathering steam and is expected to intensify into a cyclone by May 10, IMD said.

Cyclone Mocha: The system is expected to move initially north-northwestwards till May 12 morning.
Cyclone Mocha: The system is expected to move initially north-northwestwards till May 12 morning.(File)
ByShobhit Gupta
The Indian Meteorological Department said that Cyclone Mocha forming over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a very severe storm by Friday, May 12 where wind speeds can reach 130 kmph.

The well-marked low-pressure area concentrated into a depression on Tuesday evening packing wind speeds of 45 to 55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph over the south-east Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department said.

It said the weather system was expected to intensify into a deep depression by 5.30 am on Wednesday and turn into Cyclone Mocha in the next 12 hours, packing wind speeds of 80-90 kmph and gusting to 100 kmph.

The system is expected to move initially north-northwestwards till May 12 morning and later towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts, the weather office said.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 10, 2023 06:37 AM IST

    IMD advices regulation of tourism and offshore activities in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    The weather office has suggested regulation of tourism and offshore activities and shipping near Andaman and Nicobar Islands and over the sea areas of southeast and central Bay of Bengal till Friday.

  • May 10, 2023 06:25 AM IST

    IMD officials urged people not to panic

    IMD officials have urged people not to panic about a possible cyclone but remain prepared to face any eventuality.

  • May 10, 2023 06:17 AM IST

    Sea condition likely to be very rough from May 10 to May 12

    The IMD has asked people residing in the coastal areas of Bengal and Andaman islands to shift to safer places as the condition of the sea is likely to be very rough from May 10 to May 12.

  • May 10, 2023 06:11 AM IST

    Cyclone Mocha: Here's how you can track updates on storm

    The weather agency informed that a low-pressure area has already formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the South Andaman Sea. In view of this, eastern states including Odisha, Andaman, and West Bengal have been put on high alert. As the cyclone is approaching, one must be alert to its progress and updates. Read more

  • May 10, 2023 06:05 AM IST

    Cyclone Mocha likely to head towards Myanmar coast; no clarity on landfall location

    The low pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea has become a well marked low pressure area over the same region on Tuesday early morning and it is likely to intensify into a depression by evening and subsequently into Cyclone Mocha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Read more

  • May 10, 2023 06:02 AM IST

    Cyclone Mocha

    According to the system of naming cyclones, the storm will be called Cyclone Mocha (Mokha), a name suggested by Yemen after the Red Sea port city Mokha, which introduced coffee to the world 500 years ago.

  • May 10, 2023 06:01 AM IST

    Fishermen advised not to venture into Bay of Bengal

    Fishermen and operators of small ships, boats and trawlers are advised not to venture into the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal from Tuesday.

  • May 10, 2023 05:59 AM IST

    The storm is likely to move  initially north-northwestwards till May 12

    The system is expected to move initially north-northwestwards till May 12 morning and later towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts, the weather office said.

  • May 10, 2023 05:57 AM IST

    Andaman and Nicobar administration alerts people as cyclonic circulation likely to intensify

    The Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration has alerted the people as the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal is likely intensify from late on Tuesday night. Read more

  • May 10, 2023 05:49 AM IST

    IMD says cyclonic formation to gather more strength

    It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intense gradually into a cyclonic storm over the same region around 10 May evening.

  • May 10, 2023 05:45 AM IST

    Possibilities that cyclone will gather more strength on May 12 before its likely landfall

    'Mocha' is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the Bay Islands till May 11 and move north-westwards till May 12. There are possibilities that the cyclone will gather more strength on May 12 before its likely landfall over the Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts around May 14, the IMD said in its statement.

  • May 10, 2023 05:44 AM IST

    The depression over southeast Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards

    The depression over southeast Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards during past 06 hours with a speed of 05 kmph and lay centered at 2330 hours IST on May 9, 2023 over the same region near latitude 8.5°N and longitude 89.3°E, about 510 km west-southwest of Port Blair, 1460 km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) and 1340 km south-southwest of Sittwe (Myanmar), IMD said in its bulletin. 

  • May 10, 2023 05:39 AM IST

    Depression in Bay of Bengal set to intensify into cyclone by today

    A major storm brewing in the southeast Bay of Bengal has begun gathering steam and is expected to intensify into a cyclone by Wednesday, IMD said.

    The well-marked low-pressure area concentrated into a depression on Tuesday evening packing wind speeds of 45 to 55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph over the south-east Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department said.

