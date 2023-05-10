Cyclone Mocha LIVE: Cyclonic storm likely to head towards Myanmar coast
Cyclone Mocha Live: A storm brewing in the southeast Bay of Bengal has begun gathering steam and is expected to intensify into a cyclone by May 10, IMD said.
The Indian Meteorological Department said that Cyclone Mocha forming over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a very severe storm by Friday, May 12 where wind speeds can reach 130 kmph.
The well-marked low-pressure area concentrated into a depression on Tuesday evening packing wind speeds of 45 to 55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph over the south-east Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department said.
It said the weather system was expected to intensify into a deep depression by 5.30 am on Wednesday and turn into Cyclone Mocha in the next 12 hours, packing wind speeds of 80-90 kmph and gusting to 100 kmph.
The system is expected to move initially north-northwestwards till May 12 morning and later towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts, the weather office said.
May 10, 2023 06:37 AM IST
IMD advices regulation of tourism and offshore activities in Andaman and Nicobar Islands
The weather office has suggested regulation of tourism and offshore activities and shipping near Andaman and Nicobar Islands and over the sea areas of southeast and central Bay of Bengal till Friday.
May 10, 2023 06:25 AM IST
IMD officials urged people not to panic
IMD officials have urged people not to panic about a possible cyclone but remain prepared to face any eventuality.
May 10, 2023 06:17 AM IST
Sea condition likely to be very rough from May 10 to May 12
The IMD has asked people residing in the coastal areas of Bengal and Andaman islands to shift to safer places as the condition of the sea is likely to be very rough from May 10 to May 12.
May 10, 2023 06:11 AM IST
May 10, 2023 06:05 AM IST
May 10, 2023 06:02 AM IST
Cyclone Mocha
According to the system of naming cyclones, the storm will be called Cyclone Mocha (Mokha), a name suggested by Yemen after the Red Sea port city Mokha, which introduced coffee to the world 500 years ago.
May 10, 2023 06:01 AM IST
Fishermen advised not to venture into Bay of Bengal
Fishermen and operators of small ships, boats and trawlers are advised not to venture into the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal from Tuesday.
May 10, 2023 05:59 AM IST
The storm is likely to move initially north-northwestwards till May 12
The system is expected to move initially north-northwestwards till May 12 morning and later towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts, the weather office said.
May 10, 2023 05:57 AM IST
Andaman and Nicobar administration alerts people as cyclonic circulation likely to intensify
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration has alerted the people as the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal is likely intensify from late on Tuesday night. Read more
May 10, 2023 05:49 AM IST
IMD says cyclonic formation to gather more strength
It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intense gradually into a cyclonic storm over the same region around 10 May evening.
May 10, 2023 05:45 AM IST
Possibilities that cyclone will gather more strength on May 12 before its likely landfall
'Mocha' is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the Bay Islands till May 11 and move north-westwards till May 12. There are possibilities that the cyclone will gather more strength on May 12 before its likely landfall over the Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts around May 14, the IMD said in its statement.
May 10, 2023 05:44 AM IST
The depression over southeast Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards
The depression over southeast Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards during past 06 hours with a speed of 05 kmph and lay centered at 2330 hours IST on May 9, 2023 over the same region near latitude 8.5°N and longitude 89.3°E, about 510 km west-southwest of Port Blair, 1460 km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) and 1340 km south-southwest of Sittwe (Myanmar), IMD said in its bulletin.
May 10, 2023 05:39 AM IST
