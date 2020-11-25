e-paper
Home / India News / Cyclone Nivar latest updates: Cyclonic storm to cross TN, Puducherry coast tonight or early tomorrow

Cyclone Nivar latest updates: Cyclonic storm to cross TN, Puducherry coast tonight or early tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which had said earlier that Cyclone Nivar was going to make landfall in the evening, updated the forecast to late Wednesday in its 6am bulletin

india Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 11:04 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Fishermen pull their boats along the shore before the landfall of Cyclone Nivar, at Kothapatnam in Prakasam district, Tuesday.
Fishermen pull their boats along the shore before the landfall of Cyclone Nivar, at Kothapatnam in Prakasam district, Tuesday.(PTI File Photo )
         

Cyclone Nivar, which has already intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the southwest Bay of Bengal, is likely to cross the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday night or early Thursday. It may further intensify into a “very severe cyclonic storm” with a wind speed of 120 to 130kmph gusting to 145kmph.

Nivar moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 6kmph in the past six hours and lay centred over southwest Bay of Bengal about 300km east-southeast of Cuddalore, about 310km east southeast of Puducherry and 370km south southeast of Chennai.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which had said earlier that cyclone was going to make landfall in the evening, updated the forecast to late Wednesday in its 6am bulletin. Nivar is expected to make landfall between Mamallapuram and Karaikal.

Follow latest updates on Cyclone Nivar here

Cyclone Nivar likely to cross between Mamallapuram and Karaikal by midnight

Cyclone Nivar is likely to cross between Mamallapuram and Karaikal during midnight of Wednesday and early hours of November 26, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Officials to remove all the hoardings in Chennai: Chennai Corporation Commissioner Thiru. Prakash has instructed officials to remove all the hoardings/ banners etc in the city before 12pm to avoid any danger, AIADMK said in a tweet.

Heavy rain lashes Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s Chennai is witnessing heavy rainfall for the past two days. During to the prevailing weather and Cyclone Nivar set to make landfall tonight, authorities declared a holiday on Wednesday, have banned public gatherings, and closed shops and have mobilised thousands of rescue personnel.

