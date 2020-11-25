Cyclone Nivar latest updates: Cyclonic storm to cross TN, Puducherry coast tonight or early tomorrow

india

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 11:04 IST

Cyclone Nivar, which has already intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the southwest Bay of Bengal, is likely to cross the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday night or early Thursday. It may further intensify into a “very severe cyclonic storm” with a wind speed of 120 to 130kmph gusting to 145kmph.

Nivar moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 6kmph in the past six hours and lay centred over southwest Bay of Bengal about 300km east-southeast of Cuddalore, about 310km east southeast of Puducherry and 370km south southeast of Chennai.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which had said earlier that cyclone was going to make landfall in the evening, updated the forecast to late Wednesday in its 6am bulletin. Nivar is expected to make landfall between Mamallapuram and Karaikal.

Cyclone Nivar likely to cross between Mamallapuram and Karaikal by midnight

Officials to remove all the hoardings in Chennai: Chennai Corporation Commissioner Thiru. Prakash has instructed officials to remove all the hoardings/ banners etc in the city before 12pm to avoid any danger, AIADMK said in a tweet.

Heavy rain lashes Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s Chennai is witnessing heavy rainfall for the past two days. During to the prevailing weather and Cyclone Nivar set to make landfall tonight, authorities declared a holiday on Wednesday, have banned public gatherings, and closed shops and have mobilised thousands of rescue personnel.