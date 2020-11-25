e-paper
Cyclone Nivar: How to be safe before, during and after the storm

Cyclone Nivar: How to be safe before, during and after the storm

Cyclone Nivar has already intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 6kmph during past six hours, according to the weather office.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 10:20 IST
Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Fishermen cover their boats at Marina Beach during heavy rain, triggered by Cyclone Nivar,in Chennai on Tuesday.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has shared the guidelines, suggesting some dos and don’ts before, during and after Cyclone Nivar, which is expected to make landfall on Wednesday night. Cyclone Nivar is likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on Wednesday night as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ with a wind speed of 120 to 130kmph gusting to 145kmph.

Nivar has already intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 6kmph during past six hours, according to the weather office. It lay centred over southwest Bay of Bengal about 300km east-southeast of Cuddalore, about 310km east southeast of Puducherry and 370km south southeast of Chennai, it added. It is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. 

Here’s what you can do to keep safe before the cyclone:

1. Ignore rumours. Stay calm, do not panic.

2. Keep your mobile phones charged to ensure connectivity. Use SMS

3. Listen to the radio, watch TV, read newspapers for weather updates.

4. Keep your documents and valuables in waterproof containers.

5. Prepare an emergency kit with essential items for safety and survival

6. Untie animals to ensure their safety.

7. Keep a battery-operated torch with enough dry cells.

8. Anchor removable objects that may fly with strong winds like a dustbin.

9. Stock up on plenty of non-perishable food that can be used in an emergency.

Here are safety measures to follow during and after cyclone:

Indoors

1. Switch off electrical mains and gas supply.

2. Keep your doors and windows shut.

3. If your house feels unsafe, leave early before the onset of a cyclone.

4. Listen to the radio or transistor

5. Drink boiled or chlorinated water.

6. Rely only on official warning.

Outdoors

1. Do not enter damaged buildings.

2. Watch out for broken electric pole, wires and other sharp objects.

3. Seek a safe shelter as soon as possible.

Here are some NDMA suggestions to follow after the cyclone:

1. If you are at a shelter, remain there until informed that you can return home safely.

2. You must get inoculated against diseases immediately.

3. Avoid loose, dangling wires from lamp posts.

4. If you have to drive, do it carefully.

5. Clear debris from your premises immediately.

