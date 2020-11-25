e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Cyclone Nivar: Tamil Nadu govt pulling out all stops to ensure no repeat of 2015 floods

Cyclone Nivar: Tamil Nadu govt pulling out all stops to ensure no repeat of 2015 floods

The administration has taken necessary precautions to release the water in phases and avert flooding, as in 2015, in the event of upsurge in the storage levels, a senior PWD official said

india Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 07:32 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Chennai
A rapid rise in water levels is anticipated in view of heavy rains forecast due to cyclone Nivar,likely to cross the state coast on Wednesday
A rapid rise in water levels is anticipated in view of heavy rains forecast due to cyclone Nivar,likely to cross the state coast on Wednesday(PTI)
         

The Tamil Nadu government is pulling out all stops to ensure no repeat of the 2015 floods in the city,as they mounted a vigil on four reservoirs,anticipating a rapid rise in water levels in view of heavy rains forecast due to cyclone Nivar,likely to cross the state coast on Wednesday.

The administration has taken necessary precautions to release the water in phases and avert flooding, as in 2015, in the event of upsurge in the storage levels, a senior Public Works Department (PWD) official said.

The combined storage level in the reservoirs at Poondi, Cholavaram, Red Hills and Chembarambakkam stood at 64.15 per cent or 8.156 TMC ft against the full capacity of 12.713 TMC ft, which is slightly higher compared to the quantum two days ago.

Chembarambakkam which has nearly 80 per cent water (21.22 feet against its full level capacity of 24 feet) has become a cause for concern for residents, reminding them of the 2015 deluge.

“Even if rains were to lash the metro, owing to the approaching cyclone, causing the water to rise sharply, there should not be any threat,” a senior PWD official claimed.

When the issue was taken up with Commissioner of Revenue Administration, K Phanindra Reddy, he said the inflow into Chembarambakkam lake would be around 6,500 cusecs only when there are heavy rains and this can be easily diverted to Adyar river, which has a capacity to carry 60,000 cusecs water.

“People need not harbour fears about flooding,” he said.

Further, necessary precautions have been taken to release the water in phases and not cause flooding,as in 2015, he told reporters here.

Reddy said people would be intimated in advance about the release of water from Chembarambakkam lake, if the government decides to do so.

tags
top news
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ chief trouble shooter and master strategist is no more
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ chief trouble shooter and master strategist is no more
Pak’s million mutinies, ghosts and Doval’s doctrine of ‘defensive offence’
Pak’s million mutinies, ghosts and Doval’s doctrine of ‘defensive offence’
Heavy rains lash Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall
Heavy rains lash Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall
Covid-19 vaccines: What they do, where they stand
Covid-19 vaccines: What they do, where they stand
HTLS 2020: The Covid-19 pandemic and the shift in domestic politics
HTLS 2020: The Covid-19 pandemic and the shift in domestic politics
Trump says ‘nearly 99%’ not in favour of conceding defeat to Joe Biden
Trump says ‘nearly 99%’ not in favour of conceding defeat to Joe Biden
Centre may set a high bar for auto cos to secure PLI sops
Centre may set a high bar for auto cos to secure PLI sops
Watch: India sends Pakistani prisoners back via Attari-Wagah border
Watch: India sends Pakistani prisoners back via Attari-Wagah border
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In