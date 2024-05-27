Cyclone Remal makes landfall with 135 kmph, uproots trees in Bengal; heavy rain may continue | Latest updates

Cyclone ‘Remal’ updates: After making landfall between the Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts on Sunday night, the severe cyclonic storm ‘Remal’ began moving northwards and is continuing to do so, gradually weakening on Monday, May 27, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Cyclone Remal: Men push a fishing boat to a sea shore as a preventive measure during rainfall in Kuakata on May 26, 2024.(AFP)

“The system would continue to move nearly northwards for some more time and then north-northeastwards and weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm by the morning of 27 May 2024,” the IMD said.

Earlier on Sunday, before the landfall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting at his residence to assess the readiness for Cyclone ‘Remal’ in the North Bay of Bengal.

Latest updates

- Cyclone Remal’s landfall commenced at 8.30 pm on Sunday, affecting the coastal areas between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh, near the southwest of Mongla.

- The cyclone caused extensive damage and disruption in nearby regions, prompting the evacuation of nearly a million people over the past two days.

- Situation in Kolkata: Following the landfall, Kolkata experienced heavy rain and strong winds. Teams from the Kolkata Municipality and Kolkata Police Disaster Management are actively clearing uprooted trees in the Alipore area. Deputy Commissioner South Kolkata, Priyabrata Roy, told news agency ANI that teams are working to clear roads of uprooted trees, and the situation is expected to improve by morning. Unified control rooms are monitoring the situation throughout the night.

- Coastal Bengal saw gale-force winds of 100-110 kmph on Sunday evening, with similar effects in North Odisha. Winds in Howrah, Hoogly, Kolkata, and East Medinipur reached 45-55 kmph, with gusts up to 65 kmph, expected to intensify to 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph.

- The West Bengal government relocated around 110,000 people from coastal areas, including the Sundarbans and Sagar Island, to cyclone shelters. The NDRF has deployed 14 teams across nine districts, with additional teams on standby.

- PM Modi was updated on the situation, with the National Crisis Management Committee maintaining regular contact with the West Bengal government. He directed that, in addition to the 12 NDRF teams already in West Bengal and one in Odisha, more teams should be on standby for rapid deployment. The Indian Coast Guard is also prepared for emergencies.

- The prime minister instructed that Ports, Railways, and Highways remain on high alert to prevent incidents. West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose held an emergency review meeting on Cyclone ‘Remal’.

- On Sunday, amid Cyclone ‘Remal’ landfall, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha assured that the state and district administrations are fully prepared to handle the cyclone's impact. He urged the people of Tripura to exercise “utmost caution.” In response to the severe cyclonic storm, the Tripura government issued a red alert for four districts: South, Dhalai, Khowai, and West.

Heavy rainfall warning to West Bengal, parts of northeast

Heavy rainfall will persist over West Bengal's coastal districts and Gangetic West Bengal's eastern districts near Bangladesh until Monday, May 27. The weather agency's Sunday night bulletin indicated that the heaviest rainfall will occur from noon on May 26 to noon on May 27.

Light to moderate rainfall is anticipated across most areas on Monday and Tuesday, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated locations in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura.

Fishermen have been advised to stay outside the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea until Monday, May 27. Those already at sea were urged to return to shore.