Cyclone Senyar: IMD issues flash flood warning for Tamil Nadu districts. When will cyclone form?

A developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal is steadily gaining strength and is expected to turn into Cyclone Senyar around November 26. Meteorologists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), along with independent weather experts, have begun outlining the early impacts on the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and other regions. As forecasts continue to be updated, the current outlook offers a clearer picture of the system’s expected path, timing, and possible effects. Cyclone Senyar: It is likely to intensify into a depression in the coming days. (Unsplash )

When will the cyclone form?

According to the IMD, a low-pressure area over the south Andaman Sea has shifted towards the south-east Bay of Bengal. It is likely to intensify into a depression in the coming days. The system is expected to strengthen further while moving in a west-north-westerly direction and may develop into Cyclone Senyar on 26 November.

The weather office has not yet provided details on the cyclone’s most probable track or peak intensity. However, officials have issued warnings for heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging from 105 mm to 204 mm in 24 hours. These conditions are expected to affect the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and may continue till Tuesday.

Flash flood warning

IMD has issued warning of low to moderate risk of flash floods in parts of Tamil Nadu and the Puducherry–Karaikal region over the next few hours, as heavy rain continues to affect southern districts.

According to IMD's bulletin, Tirunelveli district faces a potential flash-flood threat over select watersheds and surrounding areas during the next six hours.

The alert extends further for the next 24 hours, with a low to moderate flash-flood risk forecast for Dindigul, Teni, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi (Tuticorin) districts, along with the Puducherry–Karaikal region.

Impact on Tamil Nadu districts

Several southern and delta districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Monday as a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal continues to intensify. Weather officials say the system may strengthen further, bringing widespread rain to many parts of the State, news agency PTI reported.

The IMD has placed Tamil Nadu and Puducherry under orange and yellow alerts for Monday. The warning includes the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning across multiple districts. Puducherry and Karaikal have already experienced intense showers.

An orange alert signals very heavy rainfall between 11 cm and 20 cm, while a yellow alert indicates heavy rain in the range of 6 cm to 11 cm.

Officials expect the most intense rainfall on Monday. After this peak, rainfall may ease gradually, although moderate showers could continue for the next few days.

Districts such as Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur are currently under alerts. Many of these areas have already recorded significant rainfall in the past 24 hours, according to IMD data.

