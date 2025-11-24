Chennai to experience rainy week; IMD issues heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu

Chennai is expected to see a predominantly cloudy and rainy spell over the coming days, with intermittent light showers likely through most of the week. While the overall weather pattern remains stable, two days stand out with stronger alerts, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Chennai is set for a week of cloudy skies and intermittent showers, with a significant weather alert for thunderstorms later this week.(AFP)

ALSO READ | Low pressure area formed in Bay of Bengal, rainfall likely in parts of Tamil Nadu | IMD issues warning

The city may begin the week with partly cloudy conditions and the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms. Maximum temperatures are forecasted to rise slightly to 31 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius on Monday. Following this, Chennai will experience a stretch of generally cloudy skies with light rainfall till Friday. No major warnings have been issued during this phase, and conditions are predicted to stay relatively calm despite the persistent cloud cover.

However, towards the end of the week, the weather may become unstable again. Partly cloudy skies are expected, with the possibility of rain, thunderstorms, or even dust storms, said the IMD. A fresh warning has been issued for thunderstorms with lightning for Saturday.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu, UK launch Heat Resilience Centre to tackle rising extreme heat conditions

Chennai's minimum temperatures rise

Chennai recorded minimum temperatures slightly above normal, marking a rise of 1.6 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius. This trend of warmer nights was also observed across several other districts in Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Salem, Thirupattur and Tiruvallur.

Meanwhile, Erode and Madurai airports registered the highest daytime temperature in Tamil Nadu at 32 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Karur Paramathi reported the lowest minimum temperature in the plains, dipping to 20 degrees Celsius.

ALSO READ | Puducherry, Karaikal schools closed today amid IMD heavy rain warning

Heavy rainfall warning over Tamil Nadu

The southern and delta regions of Tamil Nadu are expected to experience intense rainfall activity. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated locations in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts, as well as in the Karaikal area., the IMD's daily weather bulletin noted.

What is influencing Chennai and Tamil Nadu weather

Weather conditions across Chennai and Tamil Nadu are being shaped by multiple developing systems over the Bay of Bengal and nearby seas.

– A low-pressure area near the South Andaman Sea has strengthened and is expected to become a depression on Monday, with the potential to intensify into a cyclonic storm shortly after. As this system moves west-northwest, it is pushing moisture towards Tamil Nadu, leading to cloudy skies, rain and thunderstorms in several districts.

– At the same time, another circulation near the Comorin region is likely to form a fresh low-pressure area around November 25, adding to the moisture inflow over the state.

– A third system over the Southeast Arabian Sea is also contributing to overall unstable conditions.

Together, these systems are making for the wet and unsettled weather pattern across Tamil Nadu, with southern districts seeing heavier rain, while Chennai continues to receive light to moderate showers with thunderstorms.