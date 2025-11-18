Puducherry, Karaikal schools closed today amid IMD heavy rain warning

Tamil Nadu Weather: All government, government-aided and private schools, along with colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal, will remain closed on Tuesday as authorities respond to a heavy rain alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), news agency ANI reported. Puducherry, Karaikal shut schools, colleges today amid heavy rain warning(REUTERS file)

The decision comes as the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe through the day.

In Tamil Nadu, where overnight showers continued in several districts, the IMD issued a yellow alert on Tuesday, warning of heavy rain in isolated pockets.

According to the department’s daily weather bulletin, “Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over Tamil Nadu, and over Puducherry & Karaikal area with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi and Theni districts.”

Are Chennai schools closed today?

Chennai remains under a yellow alert, with the IMD warning of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning through the day.

Despite the weather advisory, the government has not issued any official notification on school operations in the city. This effectively means that schools in Chennai are functioning as usual today, and parents have been advised to follow routine schedules unless fresh instructions are issued.

In contrast, several neighbouring districts witnessed closures on Monday, November 17, after authorities ordered all government, private and aided institutions to shut amid persistent heavy rainfall.