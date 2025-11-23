Low pressure area formed in Bay of Bengal, rainfall likely in parts of Tamil Nadu | IMD issues warning

The India Meteorological Department issued a weather warning on Saturday saying that a fresh low pressure area formed over the Strait of Malacca and the adjoining south Andaman sea on November 22, which is likely to intensify into depression over the Bay of Bengal around Monday, November 24. “Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely up to 10 am of November 23,” said Chennai's regional meteorological centre.(Representational Photo/AFP)

In a special bulletin released on Saturday, the IMD said, “Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, a low-pressure area has formed near the Malacca Strait over the South Andaman Sea. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea around November 24, 2025."

“Continuing to move west-northwestwards, it is very likely to intensify further over southwest Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours,” IMD added.

However, the experts at the IMD are unsure whether the low-pressure system will turn into a cyclonic storm, reported news agency PTI.

Heavy rainfall likely in Tamil Nadu, Kerala

Amid the weather warning, the IMD has predicted that isolated areas over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are very likely to witness heavy rainfall on Sunday, November 23.

It added that in some areas of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with speed up to 40-50 kmph is very likely.

In Chennai, the regional meteorological centre has issued a yellow nowcast warning for several districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

“Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely up to 10 am of November 23,” said Chennai's regional meteorological centre. Among the areas that might be affected are Kanyakumari, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tenkasi, and Thiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu and the Karaikal area.

Due to the low-pressure system formed in the Bay of Bengal, Puducherry received mild rainfall on Sunday morning, reported news agency PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)