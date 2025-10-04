Search
Sat, Oct 04, 2025
Cyclone Shakti headed towards Maharashtra, heavy rain alert till October 7

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Oct 04, 2025 09:06 am IST

Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg are on alert for heavy rain as cyclone ‘Shakti’ approaches Maharashtra.

Cyclone Shakti is set to impact parts of Maharashtra with high to moderate cyclone warning between October 3 and 7, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Photo for representation(HT_PRINT)
Photo for representation(HT_PRINT)

Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg are on alert for the rough weather conditions. The wind speed, reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph, is likely to prevail over the North Maharashtra coast between October 3 and 5.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea as high speed winds with very rough sea conditions are expected along the northern Maharashtra coast until October 5

The weathermen also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the interior parts of Maharashtra, particularly in East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada which may cause flooding in the low-lying areas of North Konkan due to intense cloud formation and infiltration of moisture into the atmosphere.

The Maharashtra government has issued instructions for preparation in response to the cyclone 'Shakti' warning as Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Pune and Ratnagiri are on ‘yellow alert’.

District administrations should activate their disaster management systems, prepare evacuation plans for citizens in coastal and low-lying areas, issue public advisories, advise against sea travel, and maintain safety during heavy rains.

The cyclone warning comes less than a week after Maharashtra was lashed by heavy rains with Mumbai, Thane and Raigad put on red alert.

The IMD had earlier said that Maharashtra was braced for above-normal rainfall in October. During a virtual press conference addressed by Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of meteorology, IMD, the department issued its monthly probabilistic forecast for rainfall and temperature in October.

(With agency inputs)

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
