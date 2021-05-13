Home / India News / Cyclone Tauktae: Red alert in 3 Kerala districts ahead of impending storm
People wade through a waterlogged Chalai market following heavy rain in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI PHOTO.)
People wade through a waterlogged Chalai market following heavy rain in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI PHOTO.)
india news

Cyclone Tauktae: Red alert in 3 Kerala districts ahead of impending storm

The IMD has also issued a red alert in five other districts for Saturday-- Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. Located near Lakshadweep, the low pressure will move in a north-westerly direction gaining enough speed by Sunday, the regional met office said.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 09:17 PM IST

Struggling with the massive surge in Covid-19 cases, there seems to be more trouble in store for Kerala after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for three districts-- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta-- for Friday in view of the intensifying cyclonic storm Tauktae over the Arabian Sea.

The IMD has also issued a red alert in five other districts for Saturday-- Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. Located near Lakshadweep, the low pressure will move in a north-westerly direction gaining enough speed by Sunday, the regional met office said. Following the IMD’s announcement Kerala has opened control rooms and asked people living in coastal areas to keep strict vigil. A red alert means heavy rainfall with more than 24 mm of downpour in 24 hours.

Many areas in south Kerala have been witnessing heavy rainfall and strong winds since morning and high tide has been reported in several coastal areas. The Kerala Disaster Management Authority has also advised people to remain indoors and take enough safeguard against lightning, thunder, strong winds and heavy downpour. Many low-lying areas in Thiruvananthapuram have been submerged due to incessant rain, revenue authorities said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.