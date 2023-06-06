Cyclone to develop in Arabian Sea tomorrow, may affect monsoon onset in Kerala: IMD

A depression formed over the southeast Arabian Sea is likely to move northwestward and intensify into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department or IMD said on Tuesday. In its bulletin, the IMD also said the “depression lay about 950 km west-southwest of Goa, 1,100 km south-southwest of Mumbai, 1,190 km south of Porbandar and 1,490 km south of Karachi, Pakistan, at 8:30 am”.

According to reports, the intensity of the storm and its location in the Arabian Sea will affect the onset of the Monsoon in Kerala.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reports indicated that the intensity of the storm and its location in the Arabian Sea will affect the onset of the monsoon in Kerala.

The cyclonic storm, which will be called Biparjoy, “is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during over east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea”, the IMD's said.

Similarly, in 2021, Cyclone Yaas had formed at the time of the monsoon onset.

“Since a week, the conditions for the monsoon progress have remained favourable. The satellite images have consistently shown cloud formation off the Kerala coast and the monsoon strengthening,” a senior IMD official said.

Monsoon in Kerala

According to Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, monsoon onset over Kerala may happen on June 8 or June 9. "The southwest monsoon is likely to arrive within this bracket. Onset criteria require stipulated rainfall on two consecutive days over Lakshadweep, Kerala and coastal Karnataka. Accordingly, the spread and intensity of rainfall may match these requirements on June 8 or June 9. However, the onset of the annual event may not be loud and sound. It may only make a meek and mild entry to start with," Skymet said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON