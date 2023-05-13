LIVE: ‘I delivered…’, says DK Shivakumar's emotional push for CM post after Cong's big win
Breaking news live May 13, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 13, 2023 01:56 PM IST
Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza trade fire; 2 Palestinians killed
Israel and Palestinian militants unleashed salvos of fire for a fourth day on Saturday, with the Islamic Jihad militant group launching over a thousand rockets and the Israeli military pounding targets inside the Gaza Strip.
-
May 13, 2023 01:43 PM IST
Zelenskyy to meet with Pope Francis at Vatican
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy is making a trip to Rome and he will meet with Pope Francis and Italian leaders on Saturday, the Vatican said.
-
May 13, 2023 01:13 PM IST
Karnataka election results: 'I delivered…': DK Shivakumar's emotional push for CM post after Cong's big win
'I delivered...' - an emotional Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar's message to his party Saturday morning shortly after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party conceded defeat in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election. "I assured Sonia Gandhiji, Rahul Gandhiji and Priyanka Gandhiji, and (Congress boss) Mallikarjun Khargeji I will deliver Karnataka to the fold..." he said.
-
May 13, 2023 11:53 AM IST
Thousands evacuated in Bangladesh, Myanmar as Cyclone Mocha set to make landfall. Latest updates
Bangladesh and Myanmar have warned hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate as Cyclone Mocha intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm over east central Bay of Bengal and was 570 km north-northwest of Port Blair and 730 km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar at 11:30 pm IST on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
-
May 13, 2023 11:39 AM IST
Death toll in violence-hit Manipur rises to 71, says Security advisor Kuldeep Singh
The death toll in Manipur following the recent clashes in the State has gone up to 71 according to Security Advisor to Manipur Government Kuldeep Singh.
Speaking to ANI, Singh on Friday said, "Death figure is now approximately 71..."
"Yesterday there was an exchange of fire between Manipur commandos and militants. Six commandos got injured and one of them got killed," Kuldeep Singh said on Friday.
Singh further said that three PWD labourers were also found dead in a vehicle in the Churachandpur area. He said the exact cause behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.
(ANI)
-
May 13, 2023 11:25 AM IST
Karnataka election results: Thumbs up and laddoos as Congress celebrates big win
As the Congress crossed the half-way mark in the early leads in the Karnataka Assembly Elections, the party office in Delhi on Saturday saw fireworks and laddoos were distributed outside Delhi and Bengaluru officers to celebrate the early trends.
Videos showed Congress party workers celebrating with fireworks outside the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in Delhi.
-
May 13, 2023 10:20 AM IST
Massive fire at chemical factory in UP
Massive fire breaks out at a chemical factory due to a short circuit in Parsakhera Industrial Area of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The area has been vacated as a precautionary measure. Six fire tenders are present at the spot.
(ANI)
-
May 13, 2023 10:12 AM IST
Jammu-Kashmir: Indian Army thwarts Pakistan's infiltration bid in Uri, says source
The Indian Army troops foiled an infiltration bid in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Saturday, forcing the quadcopter flown by Pakistan to withdraw, an Army source told ANI.
As per the source, there was an exchange of fire between terrorists and Indian Army troops.
"An infiltration bid by terrorists was foiled in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, early morning today. There was an exchange of fire between terrorists and their own troops. Pakistan side tried to fly a quadcopter over the incident site but on being fired at by the Indian side it quickly withdrew," the source said.
(ANI)
-
May 13, 2023 09:53 AM IST
Odisha: Minor dies by suicide, family claims physical assault by teacher reason
A 17-year-old student of a state-run institute allegedly died by suicide after being “beaten up” by a teacher, police said.
Rudra Madhav Rana, a first-year student of electrical trade at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI), was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room, they said on Friday.
“The family members of Rana have alleged that he ended his life after he was beaten up by a teacher,” a police officer said.
Rana’s mother, in her complaint, said he had earlier called her up and informed that he was thrashed by the teacher.
His body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
(PTI)
-
May 13, 2023 09:47 AM IST
8 held from Rajasthan for thefts at event near Mumbai; jewellery worth ₹50 lakh recovered
The Maharashtra police have arrested 8 persons, including women, from Rajasthan for allegedly stealing jewellery from people at a religious discourse on the outskirts of Mumbai and recovered valuables worth ₹50 lakh from them, an official said on Saturday.
A two-day event was held at Mira Road in March and was attended by nearly 1.5 lakh people, he said. During and after the programme, police received 61 complaints about theft of 990 grams of gold jewellery and registered four first information reports (FIRs), he said.
(PTI)
-
May 13, 2023 09:44 AM IST
Karnataka CM Bommai leads in stronghold Shiggaon but BJP trails overall
Karnataka chief minister Basavraj Bommai is leading from the Shiggaon seat in the state's Haveri district as counting of votes for the 2023 Assembly election continues. At 9.30 am the Bharatiya Janata Party leader - who has expressed confidence his side will get a clear majority despite exit polls handing the Congress an advantage - was ahead by over 1,200 votes. In second place is the Congress' Pathan Yasir Ahmed Khan with Shashidhar Yeligar of the Janta Dal (Secular) a distant third.
-
May 13, 2023 09:26 AM IST
‘Necessary to keep BJP out of power, Congress will do anything’: Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra as counting begins
As the counting of votes in the Karnataka Assembly Elections begins, the Congress party voices confidence in gaining a majority. Congress leader and son of former CM Siddaramaiah, Yathindra Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that it is necessary to keep the BJP out of power and the Congress party would do anything for that.
-
May 13, 2023 08:12 AM IST
'No demand for me... a small party': JDS' Kumaraswamy plays down alliance buzz
Hours before the counting for the Karnataka Assembly Elections begins, ex-Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy said on Saturday that JD(S) was a small party and he was only looking for development.
Speaking to media, Kumaraswamy said, “In the next 2-3 hours, it will become clear. Exit polls show that the two national parties will score in a big way. The exit polls have given 30-32 seats to JD(S). I am a small party, there is no demand for me...I am hoping for a good development.”
-
May 13, 2023 07:13 AM IST
Karnataka: Heavy security deployed at counting centres, CM Bommai's residence ahead of counting
Heavy security has been deployed at counting centres and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's residence in Karnataka ahead of counting of votes for the assembly election.
-
May 13, 2023 06:54 AM IST
‘Believe in democracy’: Pakistan army on imposing martial law in the country amid reports of disunity
Amid reports of disunity among the ranks of the Pakistan army, Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Friday refuted allegations of imposition of martial law in the country, reported Geo News.
"I want to say very clearly that General Asim Munir and the army's leadership wholeheartedly support democracy and will continue to do so. The imposition of martial law is out of the question," said Chaudhry.
This comes after an almost four-day political turmoil erupted due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's arrest, in which army's installations were also targeted, reported Geo News.
(ANI)
-
May 13, 2023 06:36 AM IST
198 Indian fishermen released from Pakistan jail
Pakistan government on Friday night released 198 Indian fishermen at Attari-Wagah border who were caught for crossing the maritime international border.
The fishermen who cross the maritime international border in the Arabian Sea are charged with violation of the Passport Act of the respective countries and are punished for a period of about six months.
-
May 13, 2023 06:14 AM IST
US President Joe Biden meets Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez
-
May 13, 2023 05:51 AM IST
Indian American confirmed by US Senate to be Ambassador at Large for Global Women's Issues
Indian American Geeta Rao Gupta has been confirmed by the US Senate as the Ambassador at Large for Global Women's Issues in the State Department. Read here
-
May 13, 2023 05:38 AM IST
Imran Khan reaches Lahore's Zaman Park residence
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan returned to his residence in Lahore's Zaman Park in the wee hours on Saturday after two days of detention, reported Geo News.