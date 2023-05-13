Karnataka CM Bommai leads in Shiggaon by 15,000 votes but BJP trails overall

Karnataka chief minister Basavraj Bommai is leading from the Shiggaon seat in the state's Haveri district as counting of votes for the 2023 Assembly election continues. At 9.52 am the Bharatiya Janata Party leader - who is confident of a clear majority despite exit polls handing the Congress an advantage - was ahead by nearly 15,000 votes. In second place is the Congress' Pathan Yasir Ahmed Khan with Shashidhar Yeligar of the Janta Dal (Secular) a distant third. The ruling BJP is looking to break a 38-year jinx - the southern state has not voted an incumbent government back to power since 1985. (File)

In 2018, the Shiggaon seat was one of 104 won by the BJP - it was won by Bommai - which fell agonisingly short of the majority mark of 113 in the 224-seat Assembly. The Congress' Sayed Azeempeer Khadri was second and an independent candidate, Somanna Urf Swamiling Bevinamarad, finished third.

Karnataka voted Wednesday in a single phase in the first big election of 2023.

The Congress is looking for revenge after rebel MLAs destablised the government it formed with the JDS after the 2018 election.

The JDS is not expected to make major gains compared to last year with most exit polls handing them around 30 seats only but they could play a key role.

Both the Congress and the BJP have expressed confidence that they will secure a majority on their own and can, therefore, form the next government without help from the JDS.

Ex-chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's party, meanwhile, believes it will hold the keys to the kingdom since exit polls predict a hung Assembly with an edge for the Congress.

Either way, if there is no clear winner, the JDS will see its stock rise for a third successive election as will Kumaraswamy's claims of being 'kingmaker' and chief minister for a third time.

