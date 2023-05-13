Karnataka election results: 'I delivered…': DK Shivakumar's pointed remark as Cong mulls CM choice after win

'I delivered...' - an emotional Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar's message to his party Saturday morning shortly after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party conceded defeat in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election. "I assured Sonia Gandhiji, Rahul Gandhiji and Priyanka Gandhiji, and (Congress boss) Mallikarjun Khargeji I will deliver Karnataka to the fold..." he said. Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar addresses a public meeting at Madikeri on Monday (ANI File) (DK Shivakumar Twitter)

DKS, as the Congress' troubleshooter is popularly known, broke down and cried as he recalled Sonia Gandhi's visit while in jail on money-laundering charges.

The Congress on Saturday scripted a remarkable win in Karnataka - a state that has voted out the incumbent government in every election since 1985.

At 2.30 pm the party had leads in over 119 seats and wins in 16.

Shivakumar, 60, is set to retain his stronghold of Kanakapura by a crushing margin and maintain his record; he has not lost since his first poll win in 1989.

A BJP confident of retaining power after a high-wattage campaign featuring prime minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath fell apart after taking an early lead.

Shivakumar and ex-chief minister Siddaramaiah have been the focal point of the party's Karnataka campaign - its first win since Himachal Pradesh last year.

The Congress in power here after the 2018 election - on the back of a post-poll alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) - but that fell after rebel MLAs defected.

Back then the Congress-JDS government had just 117 seats - four over the majority mark - leaving it vulnerable to an upset. This time it is likely to be a more stable force with likely over 125 lawmakers in its camp.

The win - coming after Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' - is seen as a step in the right direction as the opposition plots the BJP's defeat in 2024.

Congress' next headache

Once the joy of victory ebbs, the Congress must take a massive decision - whom to appoint as the new chief minister. There are really only two options - Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah - and the two leaders' camps are not likely to take defeat in this race very lightly, setting up a future problem for the Congress.

On Siddaramaiah's side is age; the 75-year-old has made it known this will be his last electoral action - a statement some see as an emotional push to the Congress' high command to rule in his favour. After the party's win the ex-CM told reporters 'this is a victory for a secular party' and praised Rahul Gandhi.

"I hope all non-BJP parties come together and see that BJP is defeated and I also hope Rahul Gandhi may become the PM of the country," he said.

