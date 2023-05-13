Home / India News / Karnataka election: DK Shivakumar gets emotional as he recalls Sonia Gandhi's jail meeting

Karnataka election: DK Shivakumar gets emotional as he recalls Sonia Gandhi's jail meeting

ByAniruddha Dhar
May 13, 2023 01:17 PM IST

Karnataka Election results: Congress's DK Shivakumar cries as he recalls Sonia Gandhi.

DK Shivakumar, overjoyed by the Congress's performance in the Karnataka assembly election 2023, on Saturday got emotional while recalling senior leader Sonia Gandhi's visit to Delhi's Tihar jail to meet him in 2020 when he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar talks to the media on assembly polls results in Bengaluru on Saturday, (PTI)
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar talks to the media on assembly polls results in Bengaluru on Saturday, (PTI)

“I assured Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge that I will deliver Karnataka. I can't forget Sonia Gandhi coming to meet me in jail,” Shivakumar told reporters as -the Congress was set to win the Karnataka assembly elections on Saturday, defeating the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a big boost ahead of Lok Sabha elections due next year.

Shivakumar, who is a top contender for the chief minister's post, said, “The Congress office is our temple. We will decide our next step at the Congress office.”

Shivakumar had played a key role to shelter the Congress’s Gujarat lawmakers ahead of a crucial Rajya Sabha election in 2017, sequestering them at his resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru. It is around this time that the income tax authorities raided properties linked to Shivakumar. In the raids, the income tax department officials said they had seized unaccounted cash of 8.82 crore from his Delhi house. Shivakumar was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case based on a complaint filed by the tax department in September 2018 alleging hawla transactions and tax evasion.

Also Read: Karnataka Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates

Shivakumar was leading from the Kanakapura assembly constituency against his closest rival R Ashoka of the BJP in the assembly election.

Shivakumar, 60, had been elected from the seat in the last three Karnataka assembly elections in 2008, 2013 and 2018. Shivakumar, who began his political career in the early 1980s, has been elected as an MLA multiple times from the Kanakapura constituency. He has also been a minister in the Karnataka government on several occasions. He played a significant role in addressing power-related issues and initiatives in the state.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
dk shivakumar sonia gandhi congress karnataka election results tihar jail + 3 more
dk shivakumar sonia gandhi congress karnataka election results tihar jail + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out