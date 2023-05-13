Home / India News / 'I'm unstoppable': Rahul Gandhi features in video as Congress eyes victory in Karnataka election

'I'm unstoppable': Rahul Gandhi features in video as Congress eyes victory in Karnataka election

ByAniruddha Dhar
May 13, 2023 10:42 AM IST

As the vote counting for Karnataka assembly was underway, Congress shared a video featuring Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

With the early trends showing the Congress inching towards the magic figure of 113 in the 224-member assembly in the Karnataka election 2023, the party tweeted a video of its leader Rahul Gandhi from ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, with the song “Unstoppable” by Sia playing in the background.

Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Karnataka (PTI file)
Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Karnataka (PTI file)

“I'm invincible. I'm so confident. Yeah, I'm unstoppable today,” the Congress tweeted.

The lyrics of the song which plays during the video are- "I'm unstoppable. I'm a Porsche with no brakes. I'm invincible. Yeah, I win every single game. I'm so powerful. I don't need batteries to play. I'm so confident. Yeah, I'm unstoppable today."

Also Read | Live Updates on Karnataka Election Results

At 10 am, the Congress was leading in 104 seats, the BJP in 70, while the JD(S) was ahead in 23 seats, according to the latest counting trends updated by the Election Commission.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, an aspirant to be chief minister, is leading in early trends of counting while Jagadish Shettar, who switched to the Congress from the BJP, is trailing in Hubli-Dharwad-Central.

Also Read | Karnataka elections: Ex - CM Jagadish Shettar trails in Hubballi - Dharwad Central

The exit polls predicted a hung assembly with some showing Congress returning to power with a majority. A few exit polls also showed BJP ahead.

If there is a hung assembly, Janata Dal (Secular) can play the role of a kingmaker. JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said he has not been contacted as yet for the formation of the government in case of a cliffhanger, adding that he is hoping for a good show.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
karnataka election congress rahul gandhi bharat jodo yatra karnataka assembly election karnataka + 4 more
karnataka election congress rahul gandhi bharat jodo yatra karnataka assembly election karnataka + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out