‘Necessary to keep BJP out of power, Congress will do anything’: Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra as counting begins

As the counting of votes in the Karnataka Assembly Elections begins, the Congress party voices confidence in gaining a majority. Congress leader and son of former CM Siddaramaiah, Yathindra Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that it is necessary to keep the BJP out of power and the Congress party would do anything for that. In the 2018 assembly elections, Yathindra fought from the bastion of Varuna and won, while his father contested from Chamundeshwari and lost. (Twitter/ANI)

“We are confident we are going to get a majority. I think we won't be needing any party's alliance. But in case, if we don't get a majority, our Delhi and state leaders will decide what will be the next action…Whether they are already in talks with other parties or Independents, I don't know about that, because I am a small player in the party but whatever call the leaders take, we will follow it,” Yathindra said.

He further took a jibe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying, “For the interest of the state, it is necessary to keep the BJP out of power. For that, we will do anything.”

Speaking about his father Siddaramaiah becoming the Chief Minister, Yathindra said, “As a son, I would love to see him as a CM but also as a citizen of the State, I think the last regime had done very good governance and this time also if he becomes the chief minister whatever the corruption and misruled that the BJP government had given will be corrected by him. So, in the interest of the state also, I think he should become the CM.”

Yathindra left medicine and joined politics in 2018 after the death of his elder brother Rakesh Siddaramaiah who had largely been seen as the former chief minister’s political heir first. In the 2018 assembly elections, Yathindra fought from the bastion of Varuna and won, while his father contested from Chamundeshwari and lost. With his father now contesting the elections, Yathindra professes confidence in a Congress win, but says he is unclear about his own future.

Karnataka recorded a turnout of 73.19% voters, with the exit polls - which were published on Wednesday evening - predicting mixed results, giving Congress an edge over the BJP. Some of them even hinted at a hung assembly in Karnataka, raising questions on whether a coalition government could be formed this time around as well.

Speaking to media, Janata Dal Secular (JDS) leader HD Kumaraswamy said on Saturday, “In the next 2-3 hours, it will become clear. Exit polls show that the two national parties will score in a big way. The exit polls have given 30-32 seats to JD(S). I am a small party, there is no demand for me...I am hoping for a good development.”

Two-time former MLA Kumaraswamy had declared that JD(S) was open to a post-poll alliance with either the Congress or the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whichever agreed to his list of conditions, principal among which was that he return as chief minister with a free hand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON