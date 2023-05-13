Home / World News / US Senate confirms Indian American as ambassador at large for women's issues

US Senate confirms Indian American as ambassador at large for women's issues

PTI |
May 13, 2023 06:04 AM IST

Geeta Rao Gupta was confirmed by the US Senate by 51 to 47 votes early this week.

Indian American Geeta Rao Gupta has been confirmed by the US Senate as the Ambassador at Large for Global Women's Issues in the State Department.

According to Gupta, there are many inequities and indignities that women suffer around the world, which hold them back from participating fully in the economy.(Twitter)
According to Gupta, there are many inequities and indignities that women suffer around the world, which hold them back from participating fully in the economy.(Twitter)

The department in a tweet on Friday said it is looking forward to her efforts to promote women and girls' rights through US foreign policy. Gupta was confirmed by the US Senate by 51 to 47 votes early this week.

According to Gupta, there are many inequities and indignities that women suffer around the world, which hold them back from participating fully in the economy.

Read: Biden appoints Indian-American Neera Tanden as top domestic policy advisor

"They are subject to threats to their safety and have a fear of violence even on a daily basis, and that determines their mobility.

"In situations of conflict and emergencies and humanitarian crises they are particularly vulnerable, both in terms of their safety but also in terms of their being able to look after their families and feed their families," she said during her confirmation hearing last year.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us senate indian americans
us senate indian americans
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out