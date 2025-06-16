Cyprus honours PM Modi with highest civilian award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received the ‘Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III’, the highest civilian honour of Cyprus, during his visit to the country. Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talk during a welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus June 16, 2025. (REUTERS)

He dedicated the award to the friendship between India and Cyprus.

“Humbled to receive the 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III' of Cyprus. I dedicate it to the friendship between our nations,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Earlier, Narendra Modi was accorded an official welcome by Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.

Following the ceremony, the two leaders introduced their respective delegations and proceeded to bilateral discussions. This marks the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Cyprus.

PM Modi arrived in the island nation on Sunday afternoon (local time) as part of his three-nation tour to Cyprus, Canada and Croatia.

He was received at Larnaca International Airport by President Christodoulides and later greeted warmly by members of the Indian diaspora in Limassol.

Upon arrival, PM Modi and President Christodoulides also interacted with leading CEOs from both nations. Discussions focused on strengthening commercial ties, particularly in sectors such as innovation, energy, and technology.

Modi, Cyprus President meet CEOs to boost business ties

“Boosting business linkages! President Nikos Christodoulides and I interacted with leading CEOs to add vigour to commercial linkages between India and Cyprus... I also talked about India's reform trajectory in the last decade,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

The Cyprus Presidency echoed the sentiment, saying the two countries were entering a new era of strategic partnership. “Together, Cyprus and India send a strong message of cooperation and prosperity,” it said in a post on X.

Ahead of his departure, PM Modi emphasised the significance of the visit.

“Cyprus is a close friend and an important partner in the Mediterranean region and the EU. The visit provides an opportunity to build upon historical bonds and expand our ties in trade, investment, security, technology, and promote people-to-people exchanges,” he said in a statement.

With ANI inputs