Cypto, decades-old vehicles, revolvers, guns among assets declared by Union ministers for 2024-25

Wed, Sept 10, 2025
PTI |
Updated on: Sept 10, 2025 06:02 pm IST

New Delhi, Cryptocurrency, decades-old two-wheelers, gold jewellery, mutual funds and agricultural land are among the assets declared by the members of the Council of Union Ministers for the year 2024-25.

According to the disclosures published on the Prime Minister's Office website, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary reported crypto investments valued at 21.31 lakh as of March 31, 2025. His wife, Charu Singh, disclosed digital-asset holdings worth 22.41 lakh.

Chaudhary is the only minister to have declared crypto among digital assets.

While traditional investments like land, shares or deposits operate under strict regulations, cryptocurrency in India continues to exist in a regulatory grey zone. The Reserve Bank of India has repeatedly warned investors about the risks of virtual currencies, including volatility and fraud.

Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar has declared a 37-year-old scooter and a revolver among his assets.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also declared a two-wheeler, besides jewellery worth more than 27 lakh and mutual fund investments of over 19 lakh.

Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh has declared 1,679-gram gold jewellery worth more than 1.2 crore, 10-kg silver jewellery and diamond jewellery, among other assets.

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's assets include a 31-year-old ambassador car, besides two other cars. He has also declared gold jewellery worth more than 37 lakh, while his wife, Kanchan Nitin Adhikari, has declared gold jewellery valued at above 28 lakh.

Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi has declared a revolver, a rifle, a tractor and mutual fund investments worth nearly 1 crore, among other assets.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan has declared gold jewellery worth more than 74 lakh and a scooty, among other assets.

Minister of State for Women and Child development Savitri Thakur has declared a double-barrel gun and a revolver, besides gold jewellery worth more than 67 lakh.

Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Ravneet Singh Bittu has declared a 1997-model Maruti Esteem car and a pistol, among his assets.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

