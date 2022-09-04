Maha deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis orders probe into accident claiming Cyrus Mistry’s life

Maharashtra home minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said he had asked police to conduct a detailed investigation into the accident that claimed the life of former Tata Sons chairperson Cyrus Mistry. The accident took place in Palghar, located about 100km from Mumbai, on Sunday afternoon.

Taking to Twitter, Fadnavis wrote Shocked and deeply pained to know about the demise of Former Chairman of Tata Sons Shri Cyrus Mistry in an unfortunate accident near Palghar. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Spoke to DGP and instructed for detailed investigations.”

A senior Mumbai police officer said the car in which Mistry was travelling had rammed into a divider on a bridge on the Surya river.

Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Gujarat with three others, police in Palghar district said. The other three in the car were well-known Mumbai gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole, her husband Darius Pandole and his brother Jehangir Pandole. Dr Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole are being treated at a hospital at Vapi in Gujarat where they are reported to be out of danger.

Dr Pandole is believed to have been behind the wheel when the accident occurred, however the same is yet to be confirmed by the officials.

Prima facie investigation suggests the car driver lost control, news agency ANI reported. Mistry's mortal remains are reportedly at a government hospital in Kasa.

An accidental death report is being filed by the police as per procedure, Palghar Police sources told ANI.

Several prominent politicians and industrialists tweeted their condolences after news of Mistry's passing was reported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the “untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry.”

