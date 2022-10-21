Daily brief: 4 of 5 bodies found after helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Army helicopter with 5 on board crashes in Arunachal Pradesh; 4 bodies found

An Indian Army helicopter crashed in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday morning killing at least four of the five personnel on board, officials said. Read more

Red-faced DMK suspends leader who mocked new Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Tami Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday announced the suspension of leader senior leader and spokesperson KS Radhakrishnan from the primary membership of the party, a move that comes just a day after he mocked ally Congress’s newly elected president Mallikarjun Kharge in a post on Twitter. Read more

'Karthik, Team India haven't shown that intention: Gambhir explains why DK over Pant is a 'dangerous' choice for IND XI

India captain Rohit Sharma revealed last week that his playing XI for the 2022 T20 World Cup is set as he doesn't believe in “last-minute” preparations. Yet the debate on India's possible playing XI, for the blockbuster tie against Pakistan and for the subsequent group matches in the tournament, continues. Read more

Child star Riva Arora, trolled for 'cringe' video with Karan Kundrra, shares cryptic post about 'jealousy'

Child actor Riva Arora, who has faced some criticism for featuring in romantic and glamorous videos with adult male actors including Karan Kundrra, shared an Instagram post seemingly reacting to all the backlash. Read more

Diwali 2022 beauty tips: Include these 6 vitamins in your skincare routine for a healthy glow

Who doesn't want healthy-looking and beautiful skin, especially during festive time? Most of us follow a skincare routine and resort to moisturizers, toners, cleansers and serums and no doubt, these may work wonders but our skin also demands the right balance of nutrients. Read more

Google tries to troll Apple’s Tim Cook, gets roasted on social media

Smartphone industry titans are frequently spotted criticising one another on social media. However, this time, when Google poked fun at Apple CEO Tim Cook, it took an unexpected embarrassing turn for them. Read more

