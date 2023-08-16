Home / India News / Daily brief: 53-member CBI team to probe Manipur sexual assault case, and all the latest news

Daily brief: 53-member CBI team to probe Manipur sexual assault case, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Aug 16, 2023 09:08 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

CBI forms 53-member team to probe Manipur sexual assault case

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday set up a 53-member team to probe Manipur sexual assault cases. The team comprises two women deputy inspector generals (DIG), i.e Lovely Katiyar and Nirmala Devi S. Read more

CBI constitutes 53-member team to probe Manipur sexual assault case. (File)(Representative image)
CBI constitutes 53-member team to probe Manipur sexual assault case. (File)(Representative image)

Vaping and reproductive health: Are the all-new popular vapes a friend or a foe of fertility?

Vaping, the act of inhaling and exhaling vapor produced by electronic cigarettes or other similar devices, has gained immense popularity in recent years but while it has been touted as a safer alternative to traditional smoking, concerns have arisen regarding its impact on fertility. Read more

Alia talks about Raha, Ranbir and more on Insta

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav says ‘I Love U’ to Alia Bhatt after her Instagram shoutout

On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt was asked during an Instagram ‘Ask Me Anything’ session what she would like to say to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. Read more

'You played him for 15 months. Why go somewhere else?': Shastri's surprise pick as India's keeper for Asia Cup

Who will be India's openers in the Asia Cup? Will KL Rahul straightaway play in the XI as the first-choice wicketkeeper? The popular answer to the first question is Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out