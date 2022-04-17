Daily brief: A conference of non-BJP CMs could be held in Mumbai soon, says Sanjay Raut, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Non-BJP chief ministers meet on cards to discuss…’: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

Raut said West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has written to her counterparts in the states, where the BJP is not in power, seeking discussion on the current situation in the country. Read more

Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM urges SP leader Azam Khan to join the party

The rumours of Azam Khan being upset with the SP top brass came to the fore after his media in-charge Fasahat Ali Khan accused Akhilesh Yadav of ignoring the leader and not visiting him in jail. Read more

Mumbai registers 15,609 cases of helmetless riding in 10 days

In a crackdown on helmetless bikers, the city traffic police in the past 10 days penalised 15,609 violators for riding without helmets and sent 2,446 requests to the Regional Transport Officers (RTO) for licence suspension. Read more

IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya out of crucial game against CSK; Rashid Khan explains GT captain's absence

Rashid Khan came out for toss instead of Hardik Pandya as Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bowl against defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday. Read more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has 2 Naga Chaitanya-related tattoo, wishes she never got any: 'Never ever, ever'

Of the millions of people who get tattoos inked on their bodies every year, there are always a few who end up regretting it a few years down the line. Such is the situation of Telugu actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu as well. Read more