Daily brief: About 900 million infected with Covid in China, says study; and all the latest news

How many people in China may have Covid? About 900 million, says study

Almost 900 million people in China have been infected with Covid as of January II, according to a study by Peking University which estimated that 64% of the country's population has the virus. The study ranked Gansu province at the top among provinces saying that 91% of the people in the province are reported to be infected. The province was followed by Yunnan (84%) and Qinghai (80%). Read more

Joshimath: Demolition of two hotels underway; cracks appear in Karanprayag homes

The process for the demolition of two hotels namely Malari Inn and Mount View, which were the first two structures to be demolished in land subsidence-hit Joshimath gathered pace on Friday morning, with the entire operation expected to last a week. Read more

'Was not political': Iranian chess referee, a T-shirt and anti-hijab protests

Iranian chess referee Shohreh Bayat was kicked off from a commission amid a feud with the game's global body, she said. As she wore a "Women, Life, Freedom" T-shirt at a prestigious tournament in October in support of the protests that began in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a feud began between the referee and the game's body. Read more

Sania Mirza shares heartfelt post ahead of 'last Australian Open' of her career: 'Have tears in my eyes as I type this'

India tennis star Sania Mirza shared a heartfelt message as she confirmed her retirement after the Dubai Open, scheduled to be played in February. The 36-year-old Indian legend will make her last Grand Slam appearance at the Australian Open, and will bid adieu to the sport after the Dubai tournament. Read more

Shark Tank India: Namita Thapar refuses to partner with Amit Jain, Peyush Bansal for joint deal. Watch

On an upcoming episode of Shark Tank India, Namita Thapar will clash with Amit Jain and Peyush Bansal over a deal. It happens when a pitcher seeks investment in the show for his product, a wearable and Artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled device to monitor the vital parameters of pregnant women and their babies. Read more

5 productivity hacks for people who work from home

Working remotely has become a common practice for many. Especially after Covid-19 pandemic, many companies have introduced hybrid model which is a combination of work from home and from office. Starting the day by rolling out of bed and working from a designated spot in the house, whether it be a home office or the kitchen table, is now the new normal. Read more

Web story: Stress-relieving foods to keep calm

Eggs are rich in choline, a nutrient linked to play an important role in brain health and help protect against stress. Read more

