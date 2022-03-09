Daily brief: After Chernobyl power cut, Ukraine calls for ceasefire for repair and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Chernobyl power cut; Ukraine calls for ceasefire for repair: What we know

After the Chernobyl nuclear power plant entirely went off the grid on Wednesday amid the Russia-Ukraine fight, it triggered fresh concerns for the world as Ukraine said the power outage could put systems for cooling nuclear material at risk. Read more.

How to read assembly election results tomorrow from the 5 states

Election results for Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Goa will be announced on Thursday. Read more.

Indian students pulled out of Sumy likely to board evacuation flight tomorrow

The Indian embassy in Ukraine in its latest advisory on Wednesday said that 600 students who were taken out of Sumy the day before are expected to board an evacuation flight to be flown back to India on Thursday. Read more.

Saudi, UAE snub U.S on Ukraine; Gulf Royals decline Biden call, says report

In a big snub to U.S president, Saudi Arabia and UAE de facto rulers have declined Joe Biden's call to discuss Ukraine situation and oil production in the wake of Russian invasion of the pro-West nation, a report by Wall Street Journal said. Watch more.

Governor targets Mamata over assembly ruckus; 2 BJP legislators suspended

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday targeted chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the ruckus at the state assembly on March 7 even as the speaker suspended 2 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators on charges of creating trouble in the House on that day. Read more.

India pacer S Sreesanth announces retirement

Fast bowler S Sreesanth, who represented India in 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is, has announced his retirement. Read more.

World Kidney Day 2022: 6 amazing foods for your kidneys

World Kidney Day 2022: Taking care of kidneys and improving their function requires a dedicated effort. Read more.

Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium co-star Saba Qamar regrets not speaking to him in his final days: 'Wish I had called him...'

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar made her Bollywood debut almost five years ago with Hindi Medium, where she co-starred with the late Irrfan Khan. Read more.