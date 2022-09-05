Daily brief: Amit Shah nudges BJP to aim for BMC win to hurt Uddhav, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘If you slap someone...’: Amit Shah nudges BJP to aim for BMC win to hurt Uddhav

Union home minister Amit Shah launched a bitter attack on the Shiv Sena during his visit to Mumbai on Monday, accusing Uddhav Thackeray of political treachery and asking the BJP workers in the city to ensure the Sena’s in the crucial Mumbai civic body elections later this year. Read more

As heavy rain batters Bengaluru, KTR calls for ‘bold reforms’ in urban planning : 'Urge minister Hardeep Puri to...'

As heavy rain brought Bengaluru to a standstill on Monday, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao proposed ‘bold reforms’ in urban planning and governance, urging Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri to 'come up with a plan'. Read more

'The same people praised him when he got 2 wickets': Arshdeep's coach hits back at trolls over social media backlash

Former players and fans have come out in support of Arshdeep Singh, who is facing social media trolls for dropping a catch in an India-Pakistan Asia Cup game on Sunday. Read more

Sanjana Ganesan's sassy reply to troll on her, Jasprit Bumrah's pic wins fans over: 'Clean bowled him'

Reality TV star turned sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan shared a throwback picture with her husband, cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. While many fans praised the couple on the vacation picture, a few trolls descended in the comment section as well, criticizing them for vacationing while the Indian cricket team was losing. Read more

Do you have an overweight dog? Here are diet tips you must follow

Is your dog overweight? While this may not seem to be a concern to you initially, over a period of time being obese could put them at risk of many health problems from diabetes, arthritis, heart disease, hypertension, urinary bladder stones and eventually shorten their lifespan. Read more

