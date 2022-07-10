Daily brief: Army notifies jobs for Mandarin language experts to engage with PLA personnel and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Army notifies jobs for Mandarin language experts to engage with PLA personnel

The Indian Army has issued a notification to fill vacancies in the Territorial Army for Mandarin language experts. Read More

INS Vikrant successfully completes 4th phase of sea trials; navy releases pics

The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant on Sunday successfully completed the fourth phase of sea trials during which trials of the majority of equipment and systems onboard were undertaken, the Indian Navy said. Read More

Rain update: 700 shifted in Gujarat's Navsari; T'gana shuts schools for 3 days

Heavy rain have lashed several parts of the country, resulting in flood-like situation. Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana and Karnataka have beeen hit by heavy rainfall. Read More

‘Kohli kept team ahead of him': Ex-IND spinner backs under fire Virat, says ‘embraced their attacking brand of cricket’

India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli has been struggling for runs and there doesn't seem to be an end to it. After a string of low scores, the former India captain failed to do much in the rescheduled Test against England at Edgbaston, which the tourists lost by seven wickets. Read More

Prithviraj Sukumaran apologises for 'insensitive' Kaduva scene blaming parents for kids' disabilities: 'Was a mistake'

Prithviraj Sukumaran has offered an apology after a scene from his recent release Kaduva faced criticism for being insensitive toward differently-abled children. Read More

5 amazing things that happen to your mind when you take a break

Burnouts are becoming common in people as our hectic lifestyles hardly allow us time to take a pause and recharge our brain batteries. Read More

