Rain update: 700 shifted in Gujarat's Navsari; Telangana shuts educational institutions for 3 days

Heavy rain have lashed several parts of the country, resulting in flood-like situation. Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana and Karnataka have beeen hit by heavy rainfall. In Gujarat, heavy rains pounded several parts in the southern region, resulting in the rise in water level of low-lying regions. Nine people have died in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours. However, The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that several areas of Karnataka are likely to receive light rainfall.

Here are the top updates on monsoon showers across the country.



1. More than 700 people have been shifted to safer places in Navsari and Valsad district of Gujarat, news agency PTI reported. There was flooding in some low-lying areas of Valsad after a rise in the Orsang river level. Authorities in Navsari district were also on alert as the Kaveri and Ambika rivers there were flowing above the danger mark. Very heavy rains lashed Valsad and Navsari districts on Saturday night and Sunday morning, the officials said.

Gujarat | A part of a bridge collapsed due to incessant heavy rainfall in Chhota Udepur district pic.twitter.com/ysOcPBiV7s — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

2. Telangana chief minister K Chandraskhekar Rao has declared three days of holiday for the educational institutions from Monday due to heavy rainfall in the state, PTI reported. The decision was taken after KCR reviewed the situation in the state and precautions taken with ministers, chief secretary Somesh Kumar and other senior officials at a high-level meeting.

3. Nine people died in Maharashtra in last 24 hours in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours. According to the state disaster management department, a total of 76 people have died since June 1. The department said 838 houses have been damaged and 4,916 people have been shifted to safer locations.

4. The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted that several areas of Karnataka including Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) areas are likely to receive very light to light rains, ANI reported. Apart from them, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts are also likely to receive heavy rainfall.



5. The nationaal capital recorded the maximum temperature of 34.9 degrees celsius, a notch below average temperature with a possibility of light rain on Monday, the IMD said. It was a pleasant Sunday morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature settling at 27.5 degrees Celsius, it said. The relative humidity oscillated between 89 per cent and 66 per cent.







