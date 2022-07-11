Daily brief: Bengal student leader Anis Khan not murdered, claims SIT, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bengal student leader Anis Khan died of fall, not murdered, claims SIT in chargesheet

Student leader Anis Khan died of a fall from the second floor of his home in Howrah district on February 19, the special investigation team (SIT) of the West Bengal police said in its charge sheet filed at a district court on Monday. Read more

Weight: 9,500 kg | 10 facts about National Emblem atop new Parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the National Emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building. Read more

Differences in growth rates of religious groups may cause chaos: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the population control programme must go ahead successfully but a situation of “population imbalance” should not be allowed to happen. Read more

Biden wants India's help to cut Putin's oil profits; Talks likely at Sydney meet

After the US failed to convince India to shun or cut use of Russian oil, the Biden administration has come up with a new plan against Putin. Watch here

'You don't take rest during IPL, then why ask for it when playing for India?': Gavaskar slams seniors for wanting breaks

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has said that he is strictly against the idea of Indian cricketers getting rested for series, especially seniors. Read more

R Madhavan reacts after fan shares videos of Kolkata theatre stopping Rocketry: The Nambi Effect screening

Actor R Madhavan has reacted after a fan shared videos complaining that a theatre in Kolkata stopped the ongoing screening of a show of his directorial Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Read more

Shamshera actor Vaani Kapoor gives Boho-chic twist to regular kurta and flared pants for new photoshoot: See pics

Shamshera actor Vaani Kapoor has been slaying sartorial trends with back-to-back glamorous photoshoots. See pics

