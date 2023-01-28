Daily brief: 'Biggest' drone show, classical ragas at Beating Retreat tomorrow, and all the latest news

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 28, 2023 08:57 PM IST

For the first time, a 3-D anamorphic projection will also be organised on the façade of the North and South Block. (Shutterstock)
ByHT News Desk

India's 'biggest' drone show, classical ragas at mega Beating Retreat: Top 5

Beating Retreat, the ceremony which marks the culmination of the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations, will be held on Sunday at the iconic Vijay Chowk in Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, will grace the mega event. Read more

Farmers to block rail tracks for 3 hours in 11 districts of Punjab on Sunday

The leaders of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) have announced to lay siege to the railway tracks for at least three hours in 11 districts of Punjab on Sunday. Read more

AP govt to introduce ‘family doctor’ concept from March 1

Starting March 1, the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh will introduce the “family doctor” concept all over the state as part of strengthening the public health system, officials said on Friday. Read more

Aryna Sabalenka scripts stunning come-from-behind victory against Elena Rybakina to lift Australian Open title

n a battle between two biggest hitters of the game, Aryna Sabalenka reigned supreme against the current Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open women's singles final at the Rod Laver Arena on Saturday, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to lift her maiden Grand Slam title. Read more

Karan Johar says Pathaan success proves 'excessive promotions, fear of trolling, boycott threats' do not matter

Karan Johar has penned yet another note on the massive response to Shah Rukh Khan's latest release, Pathaan. The filmmaker took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to give a shout-out to all those who worked on the film, especially Vishal and Shekhar for the “blockbuster soundtrack” of Pathaan. Read more

Is maida difficult or easy to digest? A nutritionist breaks popular myth

Maida or all-purpose flour is an integral part of our life and while we try to minimise its consumption, we cannot really eliminate it from our food habits. It is there in your morning sandwich, in your momo when street food cravings set in and in your melt-in-mouth pastry when sweet cravings are just too difficult to resist. Read more

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

