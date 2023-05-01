Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Daily Brief: Delhi HC allows removal of biological father's name from passport, and all the latest news

Daily Brief: Delhi HC allows removal of biological father's name from passport, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 01, 2023 09:03 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Biological father’s name can be removed from passport, says Delhi high court

A biological father’s name can be removed from the passport for deserting his child, the Delhi high court has said, while noting that the Passport Manual 2020 clearly recognizes several situations and conditions where the exclusion of the name of the father from a minor child’s passport is permissible. Read More

Royal scandal alert: Prince Harry left out as Meghan Markle signs deal with WME talent agency

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has once again made headlines as she recently signed a deal with talent agency WME. But hold your horses, Suits fans, because Meghan is not returning to acting anytime soon. Read More

Web Stories | Places You Must Visit In Udaipur

Abdu Rozik posts video of onstage performance with AR Rahman, Khatija Rahman says 'You deserve the best'. Watch

Abdu Rozik, the Tajikistani singer who entered Bigg Boss 16 last season as a contestant, got the opportunity of a lifetime as he got to perform on stage with singer-composer AR Rahman in Pune on Sunday night. Read More

5 mental health benefits of appreciating your partner

Many people struggle with giving compliments or saying a simple 'thank you' to their near ones as it may seem like a formality in a close relationship. However, experts say appreciation or showing gratitude to your partner not only works wonders for a relationship, keep the positivity and spark alive, but also as a result prove beneficial for the one who's making the efforts to make their partner feel special. Read More

'Rahul should be on stretcher': Gavaskar, Manjrekar’s alarming reactions after LSG captain suffers injury scare in IPL

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered a massive injury blow in the form of KL Rahul as the charismatic leader of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise picked up a freak injury on Monday. Read More

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
passport high court meghan markle
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP