Daily Brief: Delhi HC allows removal of biological father's name from passport, and all the latest news

Biological father’s name can be removed from passport, says Delhi high court

A biological father’s name can be removed from the passport for deserting his child, the Delhi high court has said, while noting that the Passport Manual 2020 clearly recognizes several situations and conditions where the exclusion of the name of the father from a minor child’s passport is permissible. Read More

Royal scandal alert: Prince Harry left out as Meghan Markle signs deal with WME talent agency

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has once again made headlines as she recently signed a deal with talent agency WME. But hold your horses, Suits fans, because Meghan is not returning to acting anytime soon. Read More

Abdu Rozik posts video of onstage performance with AR Rahman, Khatija Rahman says 'You deserve the best'. Watch

Abdu Rozik, the Tajikistani singer who entered Bigg Boss 16 last season as a contestant, got the opportunity of a lifetime as he got to perform on stage with singer-composer AR Rahman in Pune on Sunday night. Read More

5 mental health benefits of appreciating your partner

Many people struggle with giving compliments or saying a simple 'thank you' to their near ones as it may seem like a formality in a close relationship. However, experts say appreciation or showing gratitude to your partner not only works wonders for a relationship, keep the positivity and spark alive, but also as a result prove beneficial for the one who's making the efforts to make their partner feel special. Read More

'Rahul should be on stretcher': Gavaskar, Manjrekar’s alarming reactions after LSG captain suffers injury scare in IPL

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered a massive injury blow in the form of KL Rahul as the charismatic leader of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise picked up a freak injury on Monday. Read More

