Daily brief: BJP chief confirms Chirag Paswan's return to NDA fold; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times BJP National President JP Nadda and LJP (Ramvilas) Chief Chirag Paswan during a meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Chirag Paswan has decided to join NDA: BJP chief Nadda ahead of July 18 meeting

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan has decided to join the NDA alliance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, BJP chief JP Nadda announced on Monday. Nadda, who met Chirag Paswan in Delhi, welcomed him into the "NDA family". Read more

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer sells 90000 tickets for opening day, Barbie advance booking stands at 16000 in India

It's the Barbenheimer week. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, will release in cinemas this Friday on July 21. Read more

Novak Djokovic left red-faced after Alcaraz gives brutal reality check over 'arrogant' Wimbledon final remark

How many did give Carlos Alcaraz a chance in the Wimbledon final? The odds were against him throughout the contest - Novak Djokovic's unrivalled legacy at the SW19, his towering numbers in Grand Slam history, the experience of having played a record 34 Major finals before and the result in their recent Roland Garros meeting last month. Read more

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal return from her birthday vacay in simple airport looks. Fan says 'Hottest couple in town'

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal went on a short getaway to celebrate her 40th birthday. The couple arrived back in the bay today, and the paparazzi clicked them at the Mumbai airport. Read more

Toddler drags snake inside home, viral video shocks people. Watch

What would you do if you ever saw a snake lurking around your house? Well, many people would run away from the spot, but this kid is not many people. In a video that is going viral on social media, a child can be seen carrying a snake into his home and bringing it to its family. Read more

5 things to think positive in life

Here are 5 things to think positive in life. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON