Daily brief: BJP leader responds to Congress invite for Bharat Jodo Yatra, and all the latest news

Published on Dec 27, 2022 08:56 PM IST

BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma.
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress invites BJP leader, ex-UP deputy CM to Bharat Jodo Yatra. He says...

Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra' will enter Uttar Pradesh on January 3 after traversing nearly 3,000 kilometres. The Grand Old Party has invited several non-Bharatiya Janata Party leaders including…read more.

‘No foul play’: Odisha DGP orders CID probe into Russian lawmaker's death

Russian lawmaker and multi-millionaire Pavel Antov, 65, who fell to his death from the second-floor roof of a hotel in Odisha’s Rayagada district on December 24, may have died by suicide, people familiar…read more.

Imran Khan assassination bid ‘well-thought-out-conspiracy’, findings reveal: Report

The Imran Khan assassination bid last month was a “well-thought-out conspiracy”, according to the findings of the Joint Investigation Team probing the attack. Khan suffered bullet injuries on…read more.

'Team management felt...': Jaydev Unadkat finally reacts to replacing Kuldeep Yadav for 2nd India vs Bangladesh Test

It was a bittersweet moment for Indian cricket fans when stand-in captain KL Rahul informed at the toss of the second Test against Bangladesh that Kuldeep Yadav has been replaced by Jaydev Unadkat…read more.

Fans throng outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments home on birthday, he salutes them. Watch video

Actor Salman Khan turned 57 on Tuesday and fans have gathered outside his house, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai to catch a glimpse of the birthday boy. As a part of his annual ritual, Salman…read more.

New Year 2023: Best resolutions for your health and overall well-being

Covid-19 pandemic has taught us the importance of good immunity, mental health and physical fitness. People all over the world are now prioritising their health over other aspects of life. Working…read more.

Topics
dinesh sharma bharatiya janata party indian national congress bharat jodo yatra russia salman khan
