New Year 2023: Best resolutions for your health and overall well-being

Covid-19 pandemic has taught us the importance of good immunity, mental health and physical fitness. People all over the world are now prioritising their health over other aspects of life. Working on your health and fitness levels, however, isn't something you can do in a matter of days; it requires a dedicated effort for considerable period of time and a resolve to lead a disease-free life. As newer strains of Covid-19 emerge, it's imperative to have a robust immunity to fight the deadly disease. Omicron BF.7 has milder symptoms but is known to be more infectious. As the year 2022 comes to an end in less than a week now, we all are busy working on resolutions that will help us have a better 2023. So why not start with our health. Here are best resolutions for your health and overall well-being. (Also read: Skincare trends 2023: From multitasking serums to facial oils, skin essentials you should swear by for best results)

1. Do not follow fad diets

There are a variety of fad diets available that may work very well initially and result in massive weight loss but they are hardly sustainable. After a while, one may develop nutritional deficiencies, weakness, dehydration and even mood swings. It is best to lose weight sustainably over a period of time by adding fibre, protein and other essential nutrients to your diet and working out regularly.

2. Stay stress-free

One of the reasons behind your burgeoning waist line is high stress levels over a period of time. Stress can force you into binge-eating and not being mindful about your portions. It can also make you skip meals which one usually compensates by overeating at some point of time. Avoiding stressors that disrupt your peace of mind can not only work wonders for your physical health but also your mental health too. New Year 2023 must be all about staying miles away from stress.

3. Yoga and Pranayama

We may be present everywhere but hardly involved. We are either inside our heads planning for future or ruminating over past failures or disappointments. However, the most beautiful thing could be staying in the present moment. Yoga, pranayama and meditation can help you just with that. Regular practice of Yoga can help you be mindful, manage your thoughts better and thus moods better. These practices can also help manage chronic diseases well.

4. Reduce screentime

In modern times, it's difficult to stay away from gadgets and computer. One is always glued to their screens while working, and depend on gadgets for leisure time as well. This New Year 2023 should be all about spending some gadget-free time with your loved ones. This will not only help strengthen your relationships but also de-clutter your mind.

5. Learn a hobby

People in modern times do not have hobbies anymore as we always have something or the other to do. Not even a minute is wasted doing nothing. Either we are always hooked to our phones or screens or finishing some chore. In 2023, let's resolve to pursue a hobby that you always loved while growing up be it writing, gardening, sketching...the list is long.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter