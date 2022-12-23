Skincare trends 2023: From multitasking serums to facial oils, skin essentials you should swear by for best results

As we enter another new year and beginning, skincare trends alter yet again. Gone are the days of heavy smokey eyes, a full face of makeup, and hectic skin care regimes. Low maintenance looks, natural skin, and a dewy appearance reign supreme. The pandemic had a large role to play in a global shift related to how we view skincare. We were no longer able to step out of our homes, denied the pleasure and privilege of seeing our loved ones. Hence, we turned to the therapeutic nature of skincare routines that helped to relax and unwind, anchoring us in a chaotic world. The end of the lockdown was met with great happiness, and skin styles switched again. (Also read: Skin care tips: 3 Ayurvedic remedies for glowy skin )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Queenie Singh, Former Miss India, Beauty Model, Columnist, Practitioner and Founder of BiE, Beauty in Everything, suggested skincare essentials you need in 2023 to get flawless and glowy skin.

1. A multitasking serum

One of the main benefits of serums? They can be layered on top of one another! A multifunctional serum which penetrates deep into the dermal layer to repair skin is your best bet. 2023 calls for collagen-infused serums which protect you from skin inflammation, redness, and allergens. It also effectively reduces fine lines, wrinkles and early ageing signs for fuller-looking skin. An interesting protip? Always use a little more than the recommended amount of product for speedier results.

2. Facial oils for moisturization

Face oils help strengthen the skin barrier to intensely hydrate skin and lock in moisture for long hours. In the coming year, combination oils are the ones to beat. Facial oils enriched with saffron, Kumkumadi, and marula oil help even out your complexion, fight pigmentation, prevent blemishes, tackle breakouts, and regulate natural oil production.

3. Eye treatment anybody?

Did you know? The skin around the eyes does not have as much collagen and as many oil glands as the rest of your face. Your under-eye area needs special care and hydration but is often neglected. Inadequate eye care can lead to sagging, loose, and wrinkly skin. Choose a product which increases skin elasticity, decreases under-eye puffiness, gradually treats dark circles, and soothes inflammation.

4. A good moisturiser

Never underestimate the power of skincare that traps moisture. Daily environmental factors and phenomena such as transepidermal water loss are responsible for making the skin dry and lifeless. Moisturisers not only hydrate, but also have indirect benefits like countering acne, providing sun protection, and soothing sensitive skin.

Skincare with peptides, ceramides, vital oxygen, geranium essential oil, non-alcoholic red wine, pearl protein, diamond dust, and gold and silver leaf are ones to keep an eye and ear out for this 2023.

Want a head start? Run a tunnel-visioned internet deep dive into brands that champion clean beauty using no toxic ingredients or chemicals. Environmentally friendly packaging and sustainability in the skincare space are paramount to envisioning a secure future in this business.

