Fans throng outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments home on birthday, he salutes them. Watch video

Actor Salman Khan turned 57 on Tuesday and fans have gathered outside his house, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai to catch a glimpse of the birthday boy. As a part of his annual ritual, Salman stepped out and greeted them. He posted a photo and wrote in the caption, “Thank you all.” (Also read: Salman Khan hugs ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, plants sweet kiss on her forehead at birthday party)

In a video shared by brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, Salman is seen greeting a large sea of fan waiting outside his apartment. He stood on the balcony of his apartment and was surrounded by his security personnel. Mumbai police was also spotted at the scene to manage the crowd who kept cheering for Salman.

Salman wore a blue t-shirt with jeans. He sported his signature turquoise blue bracelet. In another paparazzi video, he waved at the fans, folded hands in front of them and even went on to saluting them as a sign of respect.

Meanwhile, warm birthday wishes from fans and celebrities from the industry continue to pour in for Salman. From actors Katrina Kaif to Ajay Devgn to Suniel Shetty to Anupam Kher to sister Arpita Khan, many celebrities have extended wishes to the actor on his special day.

On Monday night, Salman Khan hosted a joint birthday bash to mark his birthday alongside niece Ayat Sharma who also shares her birthday with him. The star-studded night was attended by several actors, such as former actor Sangeeta Bijlani, actors Pooja Hegde, Kartik Aaryan, Suniel Shetty, Tabu, Suniel Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha and others.

The highlight of the night was actor Shah Rukh Khan who made it to the party quite late at night. Videos and photos of Shah Rukh and Salman meeting and greeting each other at the party have now gone viral. The two of them also held hands while posing for paparazzi stationed outside the party venue.

Salman held a special cake cutting ceremony at the bash. He was joined by Ayat as well. Two lavish cakes were arranged. Besides this, Salman also cut a birthday cake with media at midnight, as a part of his celebration.

Salman will be next seen in Tiger 3, followed by Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, all releasing next year. He will also make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's next Pathaan. The actor recently featured in a special song with Riteish Deshmukh in the Marathi film, Ved.

