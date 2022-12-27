Imran Khan assassination bid ‘well-thought-out-conspiracy’, findings reveal: Report

The Imran Khan assassination bid last month was a “well-thought-out conspiracy”, according to the findings of the Joint Investigation Team probing the attack. Khan suffered bullet injuries on his leg on November 3 after he was fired at by gunmen in Wazirabad - about 150 km from Lahore – while he was leading his long march calling for snap polls.

Briefing on the findings of the JIT, Punjab home minister Omar Sarfraz Cheema reportedly said that the gun attack on Khan was an “organised one and well-thought-out conspiracy” and that more than one attacker had tried to assassinate the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader.

The minister said Muhammad Naveed – the prime suspect – is a "trained assassin and he was present at the crime scene with his accomplices." Naveed was arrested by the police earlier and has since been in JIT custody.

Cheema said Naveed also failed a polygraph test. The Punjab police said they nabbed Naveed from the crime scene and he had confessed to his crime. Naveed in his confessional statement also reportedly said that he wanted to kill Khan as music was played during Azan time during his long march.

Khan had blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, interior minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer of ISI for hatching a plot to assassinate him. The Punjab police had registered the FIR in connection with the assassination attempt on Khan but didn't mention the high-profile suspects including ISI's top man Khan held responsible for the attack.

Khan dismissed the FIR, saying without nominating Sharif, Sanaullah, and ISI Counter Intelligence Wing head Maj-Gen Faisal in the FIR it is a mere "piece of trash". Indirectly blaming the powerful military establishment, Khan had said: "I wonder if I, being former Prime Minister of Pakistan, can't get an FIR registered in connection with the attack on me and other PTI workers what will happen to the common man."

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON