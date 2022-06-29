Afternoon brief: Congress leaders and Manish Tewari spar over ‘Agnipath’ scheme, yet again, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm.

Congress leaders and Manish Tewari spar over ‘Agnipath’ scheme, yet again

The Congress has distanced itself from party MP Manish Tewari over his article that pitched the central government’s ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme as a part of defence sector reforms, which is a direct contradiction to the party’s official line of opposing the initiative. Read more

Day after Udaipur man's killing, ex-BJP leader says received beheading threats

Naveen Kumar Jindal, a former leader of the BJP who was expelled from the party for his tweet on Prophet Mohammed, on Wednesday said he received a threat that he and his family will meet the same fate as Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor beheaded in Rajasthan's Jaipur. Read more

'If after scoring 225, you are winning by just 4 runs...': Former cricketers react as India avoid huge Ireland scare

There was no shortage of reactions pouring in as India survived a major Ireland scare in the second T20I and won the match by 4 runs to take the series. After India posted 225/7 batting first, not many gave Ireland the chance of chasing it down. Read more

Kajol gets invited to join Oscars committee, Reema Kagti also named by the Academy in Class of 2022 guest list

Kajol has become the latest Bollywood actor to be invited to join the Oscars committee, which already has AR Rahman, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan among others as its members. Read more

2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched in India with Traction Control, TFT Cluster

After teasing the motorcycle multiple times over the official social media handles, Kawasaki has finally announced the launch of the new 2022 Versys 650 in the Indian market. Read more

