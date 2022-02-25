Daily brief: ECI seizes over 1,000 crore during ongoing assembly polls in 5 states, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

ECI seizes over ₹1,000 crore in poll states, Punjab tops list with ₹511 crore

Seizures of more than ₹1,000 crores have been done in the ongoing assembly elections in five Indian states so far, the Election Commission of India (ECI) revealed in a statement on Friday. Read more.

EU freezes Putin, Russian minister's assets in bid to stop brutal war

The European Union will freeze financial and other assets linked to Russia President Vladimir Putin, minister Sergei Lavrov, and other high-ranking officials, including three EU officials, news agency AFP reported Friday evening. Read more.

‘Abandon cold war mentality…’: Xi urges Putin to negotiate with Ukraine

On the second day of Russia's ongoing invasion in Ukraine, ordered by Vladimir Putin a day ago, the Russian President's Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in a telephone call with him on Friday, called for the issue between the two European neighbours to be resolved through negotiations, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported. Read more.

Pet care: Strawberries to cucumber; 5 healthy treats for your dog

Who doesn't like treats? A well-deserved one for your dog always does the trick. Read more.

Adah Sharma deletes 'disrespectful' Facebook post on Bappi Lahiri after backlash, admits it was 'ill-timed'

On Thursday, actor Adah Sharma was trolled after her latest social media post fell foul with certain users. Read more.