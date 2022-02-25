Pet care: Strawberries to cucumber; 5 healthy treats for your dog

Who doesn't like treats? A well-deserved one for your dog always does the trick. Whether you are training your dog, trying to forge a bond, or simply want to pamper them, treats are something your pooch looks forward to from time to time. However, instead of feeding them pre-packaged food or biscuits, it is always advised to pick a healthy snack for them. Some of the best snacks for dogs are the ones that you can easily find at home which are also loaded with health benfits. (Also read: Pet care: Want your pet to be happy and healthy? Follow these 6 tips)

Fruits and vegetables with fibre and antioxidants not only take care of your pet's overall health, but they are also loved by your furry friend. However, these treats shouldn't replace the main meals and should only constitute 10% of a dog's diet.

"Treats should make up only 10% of your dog’s diet. This 10% of treats differs for every pet as it depends on your dog’s body weight, age, and activity level. To know the exact 10% of treats to be given to your pet, you should speak to your vet. Always watch your pet for allergies to food and avoid feeding it. Now that we know the basics, here are some healthy treats for your dog that are easy to find and guilt-free," says Dr. Dilip Sonune, Director – Veterinary Services at Wiggles.in.

Remember to give the below-mentioned treats, suggested by Dr Sonune, in moderation to your pet only after consulting your vet.

1. Berries

Strawberries, blueberries are sweet, tangy and easy treats that can be shared with your dog, especially in the summers. These berries are low in calories, high in fiber, full of antioxidants and packed with vitamin C. Just wash them thoroughly before feeding them. Be careful not to feed your pet canned berries, as they may contain sugar that is toxic for dogs.

2. Mango

Mango is the sweetest summer treat for dogs! Mangoes contain both beta-carotene and alpha-carotene and are packed with vitamins, A, C, E and B6. As with all fruits, remember to remove the hardcore or the seed and feed the fruit in small quantities.

3. Cucumber

Since summer is approaching, it is vital to include hydrating foods in your pet’s diet. A very healthy option for overweight dogs, cucumbers have little to no carbohydrates, oils or fats and boost hydration and energy levels. They are also loaded with potassium, magnesium, copper and biotin and beneficial vitamins like K, C and B1. Wash thoroughly, peel the skin, cut the sides to avoid bitterness. Chop in small cubes and feed.

4. Honey

Honey is an amazing treat for dogs but it must be given in very small quantities. Honey is said to have antifungal and anti-microbial properties that can reduce inflammation, soothe ulcers and provide some relief in case of sore throats. When it comes to honey, it is always recommended to speak to your vet before giving it to your pet. Additionally, ensure that the honey is organic, natural and free from additives.

5. Peanut Butter (Xylitol Free)

The most effortless and yummiest treat for dogs is peanut butter. Peanut butter that is unsalted and free of sugar and xylitol is super healthy for dogs. When given in moderation, peanut butter can be a wonderful source of protein, healthy fats, vitamin B, vitamin E and niacin.