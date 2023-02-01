Daily brief: Education sector gets its highest ever allocation in Budget 2023, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Union Budget 2023: Education sector gets highest ever allocation, Centre plans digital library to overcome learning loss during Covid-19

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Union government will re-envision teachers’ training and develop institutes of excellence at district levels, and set up a national digital library to make available quality books across subjects to…read more.

Government hikes rural housing budget to ₹54,487 crore

The Narendra Modi government raised the outlay for rural housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Grameen) to ₹54,487 crore, a 12% jump from the current financial year’s revised estimate of…read more.

Myanmar junta extends emergency in a bid to delay elections

Myanmar's junta extended the country's state of emergency by another six months, the acting president said at a leadership meeting broadcast on state TV on Wednesday, as protesters marked the…read more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch: Rahul Tripathi's audacious shot to Ferguson's 149 km/h delivery sails into the crowd in IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

Rahul Tripathi promised a lot when he smashed a quickfire 35 against Sri Lanka in his second T20I. On the back of that, he got the crucial No.3 position to bat against New Zealand as India had decided to rest…read more.

Aamir Ali talks about dating rumours with Shamita Shetty: ‘We are very close…'

Actor Aamir Ali broke his silence on dating rumours with Shamita Shetty. Taking to Twitter, Aamir posted a video indirectly speaking about Shamita. Aamir talked about how he 'escorted her to her…read more.

5 reasons why people stay in unhappy marriages

While a healthy and happy marriage makes every day a fulfilling one irrespective of the challenges that come along in the course of daily life, a toxic or unhappy marriage can do the opposite - it…read more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Can you spot three cats hidden among penguins in this viral brain teaser?

Brain teasers have become quite popular in recent years owing to their fun and entertaining quotient. And the satisfaction of solving them is unmatched. Isn’t it? Recently, a digital artist posted a fun brain…read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON