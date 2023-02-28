Daily brief: Ex-WHO scientist on Covid mutation overcoming vaccine immunity, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. Former World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan.(REUTERS)

‘Risk of Covid mutating to overcome vaccine immunity prevails’: Ex-WHO scientist

Three years after Covid-19 rocked the world, former World Health Organization (WHO) scientist Soumya Swaminathan said a small risk of the virus mutating to overcome immunity offered by various vaccines remains. Read more

India approves $3.9bn hydropower project near China border

India on Tuesday approved its largest ever hydropower project - Dibang Multipurpose Project (MPP) - in the mountainous northeastern region bordering China in a move to build renewable generation to meet rising power demand. Read more

'Sourav predicted 4-0...': Michael Clarke's reply to Ganguly's whitewash prediction in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has predicted a 4-0 result in India's favour in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy and as surprising as it may sound, Australia 2015 World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke hasn't quite disagreed with the former BCCI president. Read more

Mini Mathur says she 'mixed, matched' her wedding outfits, shares old pics: When Sabyasachi lehengas weren’t the norm...

Actor and TV presenter Mini Mathur took a trip down memory lane as she celebrated her 25th wedding anniversary with husband-filmmaker Kabir Khan. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Mini shared throwback pictures featuring herself and Kabir from their wedding festivities. Read more

Leg pain at night: Know the possible causes behind it; tips for prevention

Leg pain in night can be quite uncomfortable and can cause disruptions in sleep apart from making a person anxious about its cause. While it's possible to get leg cramps due to extreme physical activity or dehydration, especially in summer, certain medicines or health conditions could also be behind it. Read more

