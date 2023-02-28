Mini Mathur says she 'mixed, matched' her wedding outfits, shares old pics: When Sabyasachi lehengas weren’t the norm...

Actor and TV presenter Mini Mathur took a trip down memory lane as she celebrated her 25th wedding anniversary with husband-filmmaker Kabir Khan. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Mini shared throwback pictures featuring herself and Kabir from their wedding festivities. (Also Read | Step inside Mini Mathur-Kabir Khan's flowers-inspired family room that is 'happy, airy, bright, sunny')

In the first picture, seemingly from the mehendi ceremony, Mini wore a red suit as she showed her hands. In the candid picture, both Mini and Kabir smiled at people around them. Kabir Khan was seen in a white T-shirt, matching pants and a blazer. The next photo featured the duo laughing as they seemingly danced.

The last picture featured the couple on their wedding day. For the special day, Mini wore a blue and white suit while Kabir opted for a white sherwani. Sharing the pictures, Mini captioned the post, "Hidden gems from a quarter century ago. When Sabyasachi lehengas weren’t the norm, with no wedding hashtags or exquisite sunset photos and certainly no bridal entry music."

She also added, "But I do remember being deliriously happy, singing & dancing like a monkey surrounded by Kabirs extensive Khan-daan from Hyderabad, the entire Mathur clan & all our friends. That was a simpler time, with live shehnai and songs written & sung by my family… unencumbered by the trappings of religious differences or any kind of propriety. We signed a register.. but went ahead and happily did all the cultural ceremonies from both sides anyway!"

"I wore my naanis (grandmother's) jewellery, my friend @vidyatikari did my make-up and made a trendy cornrow hairstyle which created much confusion in the mandap as to which one to fill with sindoor (laughing emoji). It took me an hour to take the pins off and I looked electrocuted on my wedding night. I mixed & matched my wedding outfits myself. We invited everyone with a phone call & wedding cards sent by actual post mail.. yeah like with a postage stamp!" Mini continued.

“This was way before we became filmmaker & TV host and we weren’t really worried about whether we would 'make it' in life .. just had the most fun planning how we could blow up our next paychecks on a travel adventure together. It still feels like 5 years ago honestly.. so can’t fathom how all this time has passed,” Mini wrote.

The actor concluded, “In all these years, what I have learnt is to focus on our similarities, not our differences. To keep a sense of humour (you need tons of it) and a short memory about things that don’t feel so good (lots of those too). And looks like we made it! Happy 25th @kabirkhankk. PS: Might delete this post if Kabir wakes up and doesn’t want the world to see him without his beard. So (I love you sign emoji)." Mini also added the hashtags--Kamini, 25 and better together.

Reacting to the post, actors Katrina Kaif and Huma Qureshi posted red heart emojis. Dia Mirza commented, "Happy Anniversary." Sunny Kaushal wrote, "Wowww." Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap's comment read, "So precious, congratulations you guys!" Mini married Kabir in 1998. They are parents to Vivaan Khan and Sairah Khan.

